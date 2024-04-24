Carlos Tevez: former Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham striker rushed to hospital in Argentina after suffering from chest pains
Former Manchester City and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has been hospitalised after suffering from chest pains.
Tevez, 40, was confirmed to have been admitted to hospital by Argentinian side Independiente, the team he now manages. In a statement, the club said: “Our coach, Carlos Tevez, went to the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain. They carried out the corresponding tests and they were satisfactory. Today he will continue with a series of tests scheduled in advance as part of a general check-up." He will undergo further testing at Finochietto Hospital in Buenos Aires. The club added in a further update: “Carlos Tevez will be hospitalised as a precaution until the corresponding tests are completed.” Local media reports that the health scare has been linked to stress but there has been no official word from either Teves or his club on this. Independiente are due to train on Wednesday (April 24) but there has been no confirmation on whether the manager will be in attendance.
Tevez became a cult star in the Premier League during his time at West Ham, Manchester United and Man City from 2006 to 2013. His alliance with Man U legend Wayne Rooney was celebrated by fans, with Rooney saying after their time at the club that Tevez was the player he enjoyed playing with most. He won two consecutive Premier League titles with Manchester United in seasons 2007/08 and 2008/09, before winning across the city with Manchester City in 2011/12.
