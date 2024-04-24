Tevez, 40, was confirmed to have been admitted to hospital by Argentinian side Independiente, the team he now manages. In a statement, the club said: “Our coach, Carlos Tevez, went to the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain. They carried out the corresponding tests and they were satisfactory. Today he will continue with a series of tests scheduled in advance as part of a general check-up." He will undergo further testing at Finochietto Hospital in Buenos Aires. The club added in a further update: “Carlos Tevez will be hospitalised as a precaution until the corresponding tests are completed.” Local media reports that the health scare has been linked to stress but there has been no official word from either Teves or his club on this. Independiente are due to train on Wednesday (April 24) but there has been no confirmation on whether the manager will be in attendance.