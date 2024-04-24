Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Premier League footballers was reportedly arrested by police over the weekend in connection with an alleged rape.

Cops swarmed the unidentified stadium, with only one of the two player in attendance at the venue, according to The Sun. The newspaper also reported that this player spoke to police “on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape”.

The player was questioned by cops at the stadium before being allowed to leave. He was arrested later that night and spent a night in the cells before being questioned under caution.

The players are both said to be 19 years old and play for the same club. The second man was arrested the following day and was questioned on suspicion of rape.

According to police, the alleged rape took place on Friday night (April 19), with the alleged victim contacting the force and filing a formal complaint hours after the incident is said to have taken place. Police also said that the pair of footballers have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman told the newspaper: “Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Both men have since been released on police bail.”

