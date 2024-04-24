Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

US actor Terry Carter, who starred in 1970s TV shows including ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘McCloud’, has died at the age of 95.

Carter “died peacefully” at his New York home on Tuesday (April 23), and a private family memorial has been planned, it was announced on his official website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was best known for his roles as Colonel Tigh in the original ‘Battlestar Galactica’ series and Sergeant Joe Broadhurst on ‘McCloud’. During his decades-long career he was seen to break down barriers, including in 1956 becoming one of the first black actors to become a TV sitcom regular, playing Private Sugarman on The Phil Silvers Show.

His first major Hollywood role was playing Detective Max Jaffie in 1970 hit ‘Company Of Killers’, opposite Van Johnson and Ray Milland, before his portrayal of Sergeant Joe Broadhurst in the US police drama series ‘McCloud’ which ran from 1970 to 1977. Arguably his most well-known role came for starring as Colonel Tigh, second-in-command of the starship fleet in original science-fiction series ‘Battlestar Galactica’ in 1978, created by Glen A Larson.

The series came off the back of the success of ‘Star Wars’ in 1977, and follows a group of humans aboard the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ seeking a planet known as Earth as they flee the destruction of their homeland by the Cylons. In 1989, he was nominated for an Emmy award for producing and directing a TV musical documentary titled ‘A Duke Named Ellington’ about the life and work of the pianist, composer, and jazz star.

Hollywood and Broadway actor Terry Carter, best known as Colonel Tigh in ‘Battlestar Galactica’, has died aged 95. Photo by X.

His other credits including starring in ‘Foxy Brown’ and ‘Benji’; creating a documentary about African-American anthropologist, dancer, and choreographer Katherine Dunham; and becoming a TV anchor newscaster for WBZ-TV Eyewitness News in Boston in 1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also appeared in three Broadway productions, with his debut in ‘Mrs Patterson’, as well as the revival of the musical ‘Finian’s Rainbow’, and his final appearance was in the musical ‘Kwamina’, opposite British star Sally Ann Howes.