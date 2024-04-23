Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TikTok influencer Eva Evans appears to have taken her own life, according to TMZ. The gossip outlet said the 29-year-old star was found inside her New York City apartment on Saturday night (April 20) by a friend, with a note discovered at the scene.

Quoting law enforcement sources, the gossip outlet said her friend had last seen Evans alive on Friday morning and she had not shown any signs of depression or emotional distress, saying that her death ‘took them by surprise’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The friend immediately contacted emergency services, but upon the arrival of paramedics, Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. Sources indicate that there were no evident signs of physical altercation or unusual injuries. A note was discovered at the scene; however, its contents remain undisclosed at this point in time.

While the circumstances strongly suggest Eva may have taken her own life, the official cause of death has not yet been determined and awaits the results of toxicology tests.

TikTok and Amazon Prime star Eva Evans has died at the age of 29, her sister has announced on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

Evans gained popularity on TikTok for sharing day-in-the-life content depicting the experiences of young adults in New York City. Additionally, she was the creator of the Amazon Prime web series 'Club Rat', which centred around the dating scene.

Although Evans was not prominently known for discussing mental health topics, she did share a personal narrative with an organisation called Don't Mind Me, which supports individuals facing challenges. In her story, Eva revealed that her father had died by suicide in 2018, an issue he had mentioned since her childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans’ sister Lila Joy confirmed her passing in a post on Instagram on Sunday (April 21), and her cause of death was not given. She said then: “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died... After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

The Hills star Lo Bosworth also paid tribute saying: "Rest in peace, angel Eva. You were always kind to me when others couldn’t be bothered. Will never forget that kindness.”