Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of BST Hyde Park, a curated series of summer festival events emanating from Hyde Park in London, have revealed the first set of support acts as part of Stevie Nicks’ highly anticipated solo performance later this year.

Brandi Carlile, an 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and activist, is renowned for her powerful voice and an illustrious career spanning seven studio albums, including her latest release, “In These Silent Days,” which earned her three Grammy Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a respected producer, she has worked on recent Grammy-winning projects for artists like Joni Mitchell, Brandy Clark, and emerging talent Tish Melton. Carlile has collaborated with legends such as Elton John, Dolly Parton, and Alicia Keys, showcasing her versatile influence across genres. Recognized as OUT Magazine's "Icon of the Year," she has received numerous accolades for her contributions to music and activism, including Billboard's "Trailblazer Award" and CMT's "Impact Award."

When is Stevie Nicks performing in London?

Stevie Nick’s performance as part of the BST Hyde Park 2024 series of events is scheduled to take place on July 12 2024 at Hyde Park, London.

Are there tickets left to see Stevie Nicks perform at BST Hyde Park 2024?