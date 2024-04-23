Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park 2024: support acts announced for Fleetwood Mac star’s solo London show
Organisers of BST Hyde Park, a curated series of summer festival events emanating from Hyde Park in London, have revealed the first set of support acts as part of Stevie Nicks’ highly anticipated solo performance later this year.
Brandi Carlile, an 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and activist, is renowned for her powerful voice and an illustrious career spanning seven studio albums, including her latest release, “In These Silent Days,” which earned her three Grammy Awards.
As a respected producer, she has worked on recent Grammy-winning projects for artists like Joni Mitchell, Brandy Clark, and emerging talent Tish Melton. Carlile has collaborated with legends such as Elton John, Dolly Parton, and Alicia Keys, showcasing her versatile influence across genres. Recognized as OUT Magazine's "Icon of the Year," she has received numerous accolades for her contributions to music and activism, including Billboard's "Trailblazer Award" and CMT's "Impact Award."
Anna Calvi is a commanding presence in the music industry. Since her self-titled debut album, she has made a name for herself with her boundary-pushing sound. Nominated for prestigious awards such as the Mercury Prize and BRIT Awards, Calvi is a musical powerhouse. Each of her albums, from 2013's “One Breath” to 2018's “Hunter” and many more offers listeners an exciting exploration of her unique sonic landscapes.
Hailing from Derbyshire, Paris Paloma made waves in 2023 with the release of her first fully recorded studio track, "labour." Prior to this, she released earlier works such as 2020's “narcissus,” 2021's EP “cemeteries and socials” and 2023's “notre dame,” which were produced in her bedroom or other locations. The success of "labour" catapulted Paloma into the global music scene, amassing millions of streams on Spotify and securing spots on the Official UK Singles Chart and the US Billboard Chart.
When is Stevie Nicks performing in London?
Stevie Nick’s performance as part of the BST Hyde Park 2024 series of events is scheduled to take place on July 12 2024 at Hyde Park, London.
Are there tickets left to see Stevie Nicks perform at BST Hyde Park 2024?
Tickets to see Stevie Nicks perform, alongside ticketing for other events as part of BST Hyde Park 2024, are available to purchase today from the official BST Hyde Park website.
