SZA has announced a massive show at BST Hyde Park, fresh on the heels of her huge Brit Awards win. The 'Kill Bill' singer will be joined by special guests Sampha and Snoh Aalegra at the London festival on June 29.

The R&B star - real name Solana Imani Rowe - has had a huge year, bagging big wins at the 66th Grammys ceremony and the International Artist of the Year award at the 2024 Brit Awards. Her 2023 sophomore album ‘SOS’ spent a lengthy 41 weeks at the top of Billboard’s top R&B albums chart and produced four top ten singles.

How to get tickets for SZA at BST Hyde Park 2024

Presale tickets for SZA’s show will go live at 10am on Wednesday March 6. Fans can sign up for presale at the BST Hyde Park website.