Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks to headline BST Hyde Park 2024 - how to get tickets
Stevie Nicks is the latest headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2024. The legendary Fleetwood Mac singer, 75, joins an esteemed list of artists performing at the London event this summer including Kings of Leon, Kylie Minogue and more.
Speaking on the announcement, Knicks said: “Anything that draws me back to London - and therefore to England - fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music…is always a dream come true."
Knicks rose to fame as part of 70s rockers Fleetwood Mac. The band's biggest record, Rumours - which includes smash hits 'Dreams', 'Go Your Own Way', and 'The Chain' - sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.
Knicks' solo career began in 1981 and was met with instant success off the back of solo hits such as 'Edge Of Seventeen' and 'Stand Back'.
Tickets for Stevie Knicks' headline performance go on sale on Wednesday March 6 at 10am via the BST Hyde Park website. Additionally, fans should sign up for Stevie Knicks pre-sale by 9:59pm on Sunday, March 3 to access early tickets at 10am on Monday, March 4.
Other headliners confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2024 include Kings of Leon (June 30), Andrea Bocelli (July 5), Robbie Williams (July 6), Shania Twain (July 7), Kylie (July 13) and Stray Kids (July 14).
