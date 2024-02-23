Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park 2024: When tickets go on sale, how much they cost & pre-sale details
Kings of Leon are set to headline this year’s BST Hyde Park festival along with special guests Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines. The iconic rock group are the sixth headliner confirmed for the summer festival alongside Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain and more.
The news comes after Kings of Leon announced their ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, due for release May 10. The LP was recorded at Dark Horse studio and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon.
Speaking on the BST Hyde Park announcement, Kings of Leon said: “We can’t wait to get back to London and play at BST this summer. It is always a blast to play in the UK and we are ready to have some fun.”
So when are Kings of Leon performing at Hyde Park and when do tickets go on sale? Here's everything you need to know.
When are Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park?
The 'Sex on Fire' band will headline BST Hyde Park on Sunday June 30, alongside special guests Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines. More acts will be added to the lineup in the coming months.
Is there a pre-sale for Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park?
Yes, but fans will need to register at the BST Hyde Park website by 9:59pm on Sunday, February 25 to receive a pre-sale link to purchase tickets. The presale will go live at 10am on Monday, February 26 and will run until 9am on Wednesday, February 28.
When do Kings of Leon tickets go on sale?
General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday February 28 via BST Hyde Park.
Who else is playing at BST Hyde Park 2024?
This year’s BST event will also be headlined by Andrea Bocelli (July 5), Robbie Williams (July 6) Shania Twain (July 7), Kylie Minogue (July 13), and Stray Kids (July 14), with more acts to be confirmed throughout the next few months.
