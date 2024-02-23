Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kings of Leon are set to headline this year’s BST Hyde Park festival along with special guests Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines. The iconic rock group are the sixth headliner confirmed for the summer festival alongside Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain and more.

The news comes after Kings of Leon announced their ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, due for release May 10. The LP was recorded at Dark Horse studio and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the BST Hyde Park announcement, Kings of Leon said: “We can’t wait to get back to London and play at BST this summer. It is always a blast to play in the UK and we are ready to have some fun.”

So when are Kings of Leon performing at Hyde Park and when do tickets go on sale? Here's everything you need to know.

When are Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park?

The 'Sex on Fire' band will headline BST Hyde Park on Sunday June 30, alongside special guests Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines. More acts will be added to the lineup in the coming months.

Is there a pre-sale for Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park?

Yes, but fans will need to register at the BST Hyde Park website by 9:59pm on Sunday, February 25 to receive a pre-sale link to purchase tickets. The presale will go live at 10am on Monday, February 26 and will run until 9am on Wednesday, February 28.

When do Kings of Leon tickets go on sale?

Advertisement

Advertisement

General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday February 28 via BST Hyde Park.

Who else is playing at BST Hyde Park 2024?