Kylie Minogue is the latest act to be confirmed for London's BST Hyde Park 2024, just a week after Shania Twain and The Corrs were added to the bill. Kylie, 55, is the fifth headliner confirmed for the summer festival alongside Robbie Williams, Stray Kids and Andrea Bocelli.

The Australian pop star rose to fame in the late 1980s following the release of her debut album 'Kylie' but it wasn't until the 2000s that she shot to international stardom with the smash hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head". She is now the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time with over 80 million records sold worldwide

Speaking on the announcement, Kylie said: "I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015, and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

So when is Kylie performing at Hyde Park and when do tickets go on sale? Here's everything you need to know.

When is Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park?

The pop legend will headline the BST Festival on Sunday, July 13. Support acts for her headline event will be confirmed soon.

Is there a pre-sale for Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park?

Yes, but fans will need to register at the BST Hyde Park website by 9:59pm on Sunday, February 18 to receive a pre-sale link to purchase tickets. The presale will go live at 10am on Monday, February 19 and will run until 9am on Wednesday, February 21

Alternatively, American Express customers can access pre-sale from 10am on Friday, February 16.

How to get tickets for Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park

General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday February 21 via BST Hyde Park.

Who else is playing at BST Hyde Park?