Shania Twain is set to headline this year’s British Summer Time (BST) festival along with special guests, The Corrs. Twain, 58, is the latest artist to be added to the roster after it was announced that K-pop megastars, Stray Kids, will top the bill for the first time.

Speaking on the announcement, the 'Queen of Country Pop' said: “I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there,” the Grammy-winner said in a statement. “It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s***-kicking party!”

Joining Twain on the lineup is Irish pop icons The Corrs, who will be hitting the road soon after for a UK & Ireland tour with Natalie Imbruglia. So when is Twain performing at Hyde Park and when do tickets go on sale?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park?

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer will headline the BST Festival on Sunday, July 7, alongside special guests The Corrs. More acts will be added to the lineup in the coming months.

Is there a pre-sale for Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park?

Yes, but fans will need to register at the BST Hyde Park website by Sunday, February 11 to receive a pre-sale link to purchase tickets. The presale will go live at 10am on Monday, February 12 and will run until 9am on Wednesday, February 14.

Alternatively, American Express customers can access pre-sale from 10am on Friday, February 9.

Shania Twain is set to headline this year’s British Summer Time (BST) festival

How to get tickets for Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park

General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday February 14 via BST Hyde Park.

Who else is playing at BST Hyde Park?