The first headliner for BST Hyde Park 2024 has been announced. It follows appearances from Pink, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen and Blackpink last year.

Andrea Bocelli will be headlining one night at the London festival, it has been confirmed. He will top the bill on Friday, July 5 and will be joined by special guests.

More acts will be announced for the 2024 festival in due course. Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Wednesday, November 15.

Here's all you need to know:

Who is on the lineup for BST Hyde Park 2024?

The first act announced for the festival is Andrea Bocelli. The announcement comes after the Italian tenor provided the voice for John Lewis' Christmas Advert this year.

Bocelli will be joined by special guests and a supporting lineup for his BST Hyde Park concert. More headliners and acts will be announced in due course.

What are dates for BST Hyde Park 2024?

Andrea Bocelli will be headlining a show at BST Hyde Park on Friday, July 5 2024. It is the first date announced for the festival.

In 2023, the festival ran from June 23 to July 9.

When do tickets go on sale?