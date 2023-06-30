Guns N’ Roses, Take That and BLACKPINK will all perform in London this weekend

Music fans heading to the second weekend of BST Hyde Park are surely in for a treat.

Alfie Boe and P!nk got the party started on 23, 24 and 25 June and things are only going to get more epic from here. Guns N’ Roses, fresh off headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, will be bring their signature brand of rock n’ roll to London on Friday, 30 June.

Take That will be continuing where they left off at the King’s Coronation concert with a massive headline set at BST Hyde Park on Saturday, 1 July. BLACKPINK, the K-Pop superstars, will round out the weekend with a sure-to-be blockbuster performance on Sunday, 2 July.

But the party doesn’t end there with Bruce Springsteen, BillyJoel and Lana Del Rey all set to headline days at BST Hyde Park next weekend.

How long will the headline performances last?

Each date at BST Hyde Park will have a stacked lineup of artists performing throughout the afternoon and evening. But how long are the headline acts such as Guns N’ Roses, Take That and BLACKPINK likely to be on stage for?

The exact timings for each show - outside of when the gates open - have now been confirmed.

Guns N’ Roses

On Friday, 30 June, the rockers are expected to take to the stage at 7.20pm on The Great Oak Stage. The set will last until 10.20pm, according to the BST Hyde Park app. The performance will last around 3 hours, if the app timings are correct.

Take That

Gary, Howard and Mark will take to the stage at 8.50pm on Saturday, 1 July, according to the BST Hyde Park app. The trio will perform on The Great Oak Stage until 11.20pm - a set of 90 minutes.

BLACKPINK