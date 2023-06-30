Music fans heading to the second weekend of BST Hyde Park are surely in for a treat.
Alfie Boe and P!nk got the party started on 23, 24 and 25 June and things are only going to get more epic from here. Guns N’ Roses, fresh off headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, will be bring their signature brand of rock n’ roll to London on Friday, 30 June.
Take That will be continuing where they left off at the King’s Coronation concert with a massive headline set at BST Hyde Park on Saturday, 1 July. BLACKPINK, the K-Pop superstars, will round out the weekend with a sure-to-be blockbuster performance on Sunday, 2 July.
But the party doesn’t end there with Bruce Springsteen, BillyJoel and Lana Del Rey all set to headline days at BST Hyde Park next weekend.
How long will the headline performances last?
Each date at BST Hyde Park will have a stacked lineup of artists performing throughout the afternoon and evening. But how long are the headline acts such as Guns N’ Roses, Take That and BLACKPINK likely to be on stage for?
The exact timings for each show - outside of when the gates open - have now been confirmed.
Guns N’ Roses
On Friday, 30 June, the rockers are expected to take to the stage at 7.20pm on The Great Oak Stage. The set will last until 10.20pm, according to the BST Hyde Park app. The performance will last around 3 hours, if the app timings are correct.
Take That
Gary, Howard and Mark will take to the stage at 8.50pm on Saturday, 1 July, according to the BST Hyde Park app. The trio will perform on The Great Oak Stage until 11.20pm - a set of 90 minutes.
BLACKPINK
Rounding out the latest BST Hyde Park weekend, BLACKPINK will take to The Great Oak Stage at 8.55pm on Sunday, 2 July. According to the app they will perform a set lasting until 10.20pm - a performance of 1 hour 25 minutes.