Guns N’ Roses will headline the next BST Hyde Park concert on Friday, 30 June

The Pretenders and The Darkness are just some of the acts who will join Guns N’ Roses for their BST Hyde Park performance this weekend.

Fans can expected a thoroughly stacked lineup in London on Friday (30 June). The band will be followed by Take That and K-Pop superstars Blackpink later in the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ticketmaster has issued a ticket warning for the concert. Fans hoping to get their hands on last minute tickets could be left disappointed.

But who is joining Guns N’ Roses at Hyde Park? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the support acts at BST Hyde Park?

Guns N’ Roses will be joined by a full lineup for the festival in London on Friday, 30 June. The main support will come from The Darkness and The Pretenders, but there will be plenty of other rocking and rolling acts to catch throughout the afternoon and evening.

The full list is as follows:

The Pretenders

The Darkness

Larkin Poe

Dirty Honey

James and the Cold Gun

The Dust Coda

Grade 2

Bad Nerves

The Foxies

What time will the BST Hyde Park show start?