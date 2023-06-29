For the curious.
Guns N’ Roses at BST Hyde Park: who are the support acts - are The Pretenders and The Darkness playing?

Guns N’ Roses will headline the next BST Hyde Park concert on Friday, 30 June

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

The Pretenders and The Darkness are just some of the acts who will join Guns N’ Roses for their BST Hyde Park performance this weekend.

Fans can expected a thoroughly stacked lineup in London on Friday (30 June). The band will be followed by Take That and K-Pop superstars Blackpink later in the weekend.

Ticketmaster has issued a ticket warning for the concert. Fans hoping to get their hands on last minute tickets could be left disappointed.

But who is joining Guns N’ Roses at Hyde Park? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the support acts at BST Hyde Park?

Guns N’ Roses will be joined by a full lineup for the festival in London on Friday, 30 June. The main support will come from The Darkness and The Pretenders, but there will be plenty of other rocking and rolling acts to catch throughout the afternoon and evening.

The full list is as follows:

  • The Pretenders
  • The Darkness
  • Larkin Poe
  • Dirty Honey
  • James and the Cold Gun
  • The Dust Coda
  • Grade 2
  • Bad Nerves
  • The Foxies

What time will the BST Hyde Park show start?

The doors will open at 2pm and the concert will begin afterwards. Guns N’ Roses will perform the final slot - and there will be a curfew between 10.30pm and 11pm, meaning the concert will have to end around that time.

