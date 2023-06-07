Tickets for Glastonbury sold out in record time for the 2023 edition of the iconic live music festival.

Glasto returns to Worthy Farm this summer with Sir Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses among the headliners to take to the stage in front of the masses. Despite price increases, festival goers didn't hang around for their chance to secure a ticket to what promises to be another hit weekend for music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

News of Sir Elton John taking on the Sunday night Pyramid Stage slot has only whet the appetite more, with the 75-year-old saying: “There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.” Whilst Arctic Monkeys will take the main spot on Friday and Guns N’ Roses will make their Glastonbury debut on Saturday.

When is Glastonbury 2023?

Shortly after the 2022 festival, Glastonbury confirmed it will once again be returning to Worthy Farm in 2023. The festival will run from Wednesday 21 June until Sunday 25 June.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 went on sale in November and sold out at record speed. On Thursday 4 November it took just 23 minutes for coach and ticket packages to sell out, with standard sale tickets selling out in just 62 minutes.

Festivalgoers attend the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 22, 2022. - (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Who will headline Glastonbury 2023?

The three headliners for Glastonbury 2023 have been revealed, with a full line up now announced including the legends slot on Sunday. Arctic Monkeys will be rocking the Pyramid Stage on Friday 23 June, with Guns N’ Roses making their Glastonbury debut on Saturday 24 June and British icon Elton John has revealed that he will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25 June, playing what will be the last UK date of his farewell tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The all-male lineup has disappointed some fans, with previous speculation that Taylor Swift may be headlining after she was billed for the 2020 festival which was cancelled due to Covid. Reported by the Guardian, Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed. This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board.”

Is Glastonbury 2023 sold out?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 are sold out.

What is a fallow year?