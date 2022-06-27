The former Beatle played a three hour set list and was joined on stage by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Bruce Stringsteen

Glastonbury fans were left disappointed at the weekend after there was a delay in being able to watch Sir Paul McCartney’s headline set both on BBC and iPlayer.

The Let It Be singer took to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 25 June, however, the expected BBC One live broadcast did not start on time as planned at 9:30pm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panicked fans took to social media to try and find out what was happening, with the coverage beginning an hour later than billed at 10:30pm.

Others, who wanted to catch up on iPlayer were also left frustrated as the performance still hadn’t materialised on the streaming service almost 24 hours later.

The 80-year-old former Beatles star gave a staggering performance, being the oldest artist to ever headline the iconic festival.

McCartney wowed the crowd with his hits from the last 60 years, including: Can’t Buy Me Love, Hey Jude, Love Me Do and Let It Be.

The spectacular set featured a virtual reality John Lennon and guest appearances from the Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Paul McCartney’s set will be on iPlayer.

Is Paul McCartney’s set on iPlayer?

Paul McCartney performs on the Pyramid Stage stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival (Pic: Getty Images)

McCartney’s set is available on iPlayer and you can watch it here .

It will be on the streaming platform for 28 days.

However, fans were frustrated about the length of time it took to get the performance up on the streaming service.

One fan took to Twitter, tweeting: “Where is Paul McCartney’s set on I Player? Was disappointed at the delay in showing it last night, sat down to enjoy it today and it’s not there”

What have the BBC said?

In a statement given to Metro, the BBC outlined the cause of delays.

They explained: “This year we are delighted to bring audiences our most extensive coverage of Glastonbury to date.

“Paul McCartney’s much anticipated set was broadcast on BBC One at 10.30pm as well as on Radio 2 and will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

“Due to the complexity of broadcasting an event of this scale and the volume of performances we cover, there is sometimes variation between performances taking place and their transmission.”

However, it’s not unusual for a programme to take 24 hours to be available to watch on iPlayer after airing on the BBC.

What was Paul McCartney’s full set list?

The 80-year-old former Beatle played for three hours, including an expansive encore.

McCartney surprised fans by singing a duet with a virtual reality John Lennon.

Telling fans he would “play live with John,” and thanking Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson for helping make it possible.

The star also included special guests Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen.

Here is Paul McCartney’s full set:

Can’t Buy Me Love

Junior’s Farm

Letting Go

Got to Get You Into My Life

Come On to Me

Let Me Roll It

Getting Better

Let ‘Em In

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen a Face

In Spite of All the Danger

Love Me Do

Dance Tonight

Blackbird

Here Today

New

Lady Madonna

Fuh You

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

Something

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

You Never Give Me Your Money

She Came in Through the Bathroom Window

Get Back

I Saw Her Standing There

Band on the Run

Glory Days

I Wanna Be Your Man

Let It Be

Live and Let Die

Hey Jude

Encore: