Paul McCartney was joined by Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen and, thanks to virtual reality, John Lennon for his Glastonbury set

Paul McCartney put on an historic performance at Glastonbury on 25 June, and the Beatle was joined by three other music legends.

After Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds let off a string of Oasis classics, it was time for McCartney to ascend to the Pyramid stage.

Paul McCartney performed a three-hour set at Glastonbury

What happened at Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury set?

Beatlemania was back in full force as the singer kicked off his set with Can’t Buy Me Love before rolling through other classics from the back catalogue including Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, Love Me Do, and Blackbird.

McCartney also played plenty of his Wings hits and his solo tunes, but the real excitement came when he was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl, as well as an old friend.

American rock star Springsteen joined McCartney for a rendition of his own song Glory Days, and for The Beatles’ I Wanna Be Your Man.

Foo Fighters frontman Grohl took to the stage alongside McCartney and ‘The Boss’ for the final song of the three-hour set - The End.

Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl joined Paul on the pyramid stage

Fans of McCartney were overwhelmed by the performance - one said: “I’m a huge Beatles fan, I’ma huge Bruce Springsteen fan, I’m a huge Foo Fighter fan. I got everything I wanted tonight.”

Another said: “I grew up listening to The Beatles so to see Paul McCartney live, it’s incredible. It’s like a one off-experience.

How did John Lennon appear at Glastonbury?

42 years after he was killed in New York City, the Beatle and Imagine singer appeared at Glastonbury with his former bandmate thanks to the magic of virtual reality.

Footage of Lennon was shown on the large screens alongside the stage and his remastered vocals were played, as McCartney and Lennon performed I’ve Got a Feeling.

McCartney said: “I know it’s virtual, but there I am singing with John again, we’re back together”.

McCartney also thanked Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson for making the reunion with his old friend technically possible.

What was Paul McCartney’s setlist at Glastonbury?

This was McCartney’s full setlist:

Can’t Buy Me Love (The Beatles)

Junior’s Farm (Wings)

Letting Go (Wings)

Got to Get You Into My Life (The Beatles)

Come On to Me

Let Me Roll It (Wings) (with “Foxy Lady” outro jam)

Getting Better (The Beatles)

Let ‘Em In (Wings)

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (Wings)

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen a Face (The Beatles)

In Spite of All the Danger (The Quarrymen)

Love Me Do (The Beatles)

Dance Tonight

Blackbird (The Beatles)

Here Today

New

Lady Madonna (The Beatles)

Fuh You

Jet (Wings)

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! (The Beatles)

Something (The Beatles)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (The Beatles)

You Never Give Me Your Money (The Beatles)

She Came in Through the Bathroom Window (The Beatles)

Get Back (The Beatles)

Band on the Run (Wings)

Glory Days (Bruce Springsteen) (with Bruce Springsteen)

I Wanna Be Your Man (The Beatles) (with Bruce Springsteen)

Let It Be (The Beatles)

Live and Let Die (Wings)

Hey Jude (The Beatles)

Encore: