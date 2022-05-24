Tickets for the shows will be available through Ticketmaster - all the latest news

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a series of tour dates that will begin in early 2023, marking the band's first live appearances in six years.

On the tour, which will cross the United States and Europe, the world-famous rocker said he was looking forward to meeting his “great and loyal fans”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.”

The 2023 dates will be Springsteen and the E Street Band's first live performances since the end of their 14-month The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

The group last appeared in front of an audience in December 2020 on Saturday Night Live, where they performed two songs from their most recent studio album, ‘Letter to You.’

But where exactly is The Boss and his band playing, and how can you get tickets?

Here is everything you need to know.

What are the tour dates?

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

American arena dates are yet to be announced, but that part of the tour will be broken into two parts, with a second leg starting in August 2022.

The band will also visit European cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues in the UK from the end of April until July.

The European concerts will begin on 28 April in Barcelona.

The other planned European stops are Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich, and Monza.

The full list of 2023 European tour dates is as follows:

28 April: Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

5 May: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

7 May: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

13 May: Paris, France - La Défense Arena

18 May: Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani

21 May: Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

25 May: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

11 June: Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

13 June: Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

21 June: Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena

24 June: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

26 June: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

30 June: Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka

11 July: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

13 July: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

15 July: Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

18 July: Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion

23 July: Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 July: Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

Additional cities and shows in the UK will be announced at a later date.

Springsteen, who will be 73 when the tour begins, released the group's The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts film last year, collaborated on the book ‘Renegades: Born in the USA’ with President Barack Obama, and returned to his Springsteen on Broadway show last summer to help reopen New York City's theatres.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets - as well as more information on each of the shows - are available through brucespringsteen.net/shows.

Tickets for the Dublin shows will go on sale at 8am IST on Friday 27 May.

Will Bruce Springsteen headline Glastonbury?

The announcement of the European dates has got speculation running rampant as to whether Springsteen could headling the Pyramid Stage at next year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The world famous festival always takes place on the weekend closest to the Summer Solstice, and with 2023’s dates presumably falling on 23, 24 and 25 June, we can start to get an idea of when The Boss might be free to put in a shift.

Currently, Springsteen only has a 24 June date booked in Sweden, under a two-hour flight away from the UK...