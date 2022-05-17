The band announced a two-year hiatus in 2011 to focus on personal projects - no new material had been released until now

Popular hip hop group N-Dubz have announced that they will reform for a UK stadium tour later this year.

On Monday (16 May), the band announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media.

A 40-second video shared by group members showed a helicopter flying over London with the trio later emerging on to a landing strip.

Who are N-Dubz?

N-Dubz consists of rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson.

‘Uncle B’ and ‘Against All Odds’, the band's first two albums, were certified platinum in the UK, and ‘Number One’, a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder, reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart in 2009.

They've won four Mobo awards, including best newcomer in 2007, best album and best act in 2009, and best song in 2010. They were also nominated for a Brit award for best British single in 2010.

Individual members have faced their fair share of scandal, including Dappy and Tulisa's court appearances.

Dappy has admitted to "going off the rails" after he started making money, and escaped two prison sentences in 2014 and 2017.

In 2013, Tulisa was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs, however the charges were dropped after prosecution witness "fake sheikh" Mazher Mahmood was found guilty of tampering with evidence during her 2014 trial.

N-Dubz perform live on the V stage during day 2 of the V Festival in August 2011 (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Is there any new music?

In 2011, the band announced a two-year pause to work on their solo projects, however no new material has been published since.

That is, until now.

The surprising reunion announcement also revealed that a new N-Dubz's single - ‘Charmer’ - would be released on Thursday 19 May.

“Charmer is instantly recognisable as an N-Dubz song, featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa,” a spokesperson for the group said.

The band wrote the song, which was produced by Rymez, who has previously worked with Stefflon Don, D Block Europe and Adekunle Gold.

It will air on BBC 1 Xtra on Thursday (19 May) evening, and will be released shortly following that first airing.

Where are they playing?

The Back To The Future tour will begin on 7 November in Newcastle, and finish in Manchester on Saturday 19 November.

The full list of N-Dubz tour dates is as follows:

Mon 7 Nov 2022 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tues 8 Nov 2022 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thurs 10 Nov 2022 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 11 Nov 2022 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 12 Nov 2022 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Mon 14 Nov 2022 - Bournemouth International Centre

Tues 15 Nov 2022 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 17 Nov 2022 - London The O2

Fri 18 Nov 2022 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sat 19 Nov 2022 - Manchester AO Arena

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the tour in November 2022 will go on sale on Friday 20 May, the day after 'Charmer's first radio play.

They will go on sale at 10am local time.

They will be available to purchase through AEG Presents, and by clicking here.

Ticket prices have not yet been revealed, but we will update this article when they are.

What songs will they play?

As yet, it’s not known just exaclty how N-Dubz’ setlists will shape up for the upcoming tour.

According to AEG Presents, the arena tour “takes in many of the UK’s biggest cities and will give fans a chance to hear all their favourite N-Dubz songs live for the first time in 11 years”.