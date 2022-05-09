The band recently played a special gig in London, their first UK show in four years

Arcade Fire have revealed plans of a world tour to accompany their new album 'WE’.

Following one-off shows in New Orleans, New York, Coachella, and London in the lead-up to the album's release, the band will hit the road in September for a more extensive tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band released ‘WE’ - their sixth studio album - on Friday 6 May.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What are the dates?

The tour will begin on 30 August in Dublin, and will take the band across the UK and into Europe throughout the month of September 2022.

For their UK and European concerts, the band will be accompanied by special guest Feist, while Beck will perform acoustic sets with them throughout North America.

Arcade Fire’s UK and Ireland dates in full:

30 August - Dublin, 3Arena

2 September – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

3 September – Manchester, AO Arena

5 September – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

8 September – London, O2 Arena

Win Butler of Arcade Fire performing onstage at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in April 2022 (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

As to what the band might play at the above live dates, we can only begin to speculate. But they will no doubt be giving choice cuts from their latest record a live airing, as well as greatest hits from their back catalogue.

The band played a special, one-off show in April, the inaugural concert of the refurbished Koko venue in London after a three-year £70 million redevelopment delayed by a rooftop fire and the pandemic.

The 50,000sq ft multi-use space features live-streaming facilities, a radio station, shop, late-night pizzeria, and bar hosting intimate live performances.

Looking at what they played that night gives us some indication of how we can expect the setlist to look come September:

Age of Anxiety I

Ready to Start

The Suburbs

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

Generation A

My Body Is a Cage

Afterlife

Reflektor

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

Creature Comfort

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Everything Now

Encore:

The Lightning I

The Lightning II

Rebellion (Lies)

Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Wake Up

Encore 2:

End of the Empire I-III

End of the Empire IV (Sagittarius A*)

How can I get tickets?

All tour dates will go on sale to the general public at 10am local time on Friday 13 May. They will be available through Ticketmaster.

The band have teamed with social and environmental justice non-profit PLUS to ensure that £1 from each ticket sale goes to KANPE, a non- profit dedicated to aiding Haiti's most vulnerable populations.

Arcade Fire co-founder Régine Chassagne is of Haitian descent, and the band often work to increase awareness of the beleaguered country's challenges both past and present.

Exclusive merchandise, access to pre-show VIP lounges, premium tickets, and more will also be offered as part of VIP packages.