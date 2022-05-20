Following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UK's premier rock and metal festival is back in full force this year.

This year's Download Festival is bigger and better than ever, featuring a roster of legendary acts.

The event began in 1980 as Monsters Of Rock, with only a few performers and British rock supergroup Rainbow as headliners, but has since developed into a large multi-day rock event now recognised throughout the world.

But what will the rock spectacular look like in 2022?

Ahead of the festival, here’s what you need to know about tickets, and who is set to perform.

When is it?

Download 2022 is scheduled to take place from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 June.

It will once again take place at its British home, the Donington Park motorsport circuit in Leicestershire.

Who’s on the lineup?

The headliners for Download 2022 were announced on 1 March 2021 as a pick-me-of-sorts, with the reveal coinciding with the news that that year’s festival was to be cancelled following the Government’s announcement of the road map out of lockdown.

Kiss and Biffy Clyro - who were scheduled to top 2021’s bill - will return in 2022, though originally announced headliners System of a Down will be replaced by British rock legends, Iron Maiden.

Fans at Download 2008 Festival (Photo: Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)

Maiden, widely regarded as one of the greatest live acts of all time, will headline on the Saturday - one of just two UK festival appearances in 2022 - while Kiss will perform their lone UK gig of the summer on the Friday.

Scottish rock titans Biffy Clyro will also be returning to headline the festival on the Sunday, performing songs from their critically acclaimed 'A Celebration of Endings' album - which topped the UK charts in 2020 - and their most recent studio album, 'The Myth of Happily Ever After’.

Other bands set to grace the festival’s four main stages include: Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Deftones, Megadeth, Mastodon, Funeral for a Friend, Creeper, Sepultura, Napalm Death, Korn, Rise Against, The Darkness, Descendents, and Boston Manor.

It will be the first time for two years that a Download Festival has been held ‘as normal’.

Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari and Bullet For My Valentine headlined an all-British lineup at a condensed version of the festival that took place from 18 to 20 June.

The 2020 festival was cancelled entirely, though it was replaced with replaced Download TV, a three-day virtual festival showing old and new performances and unseen interviews from the festival’s history.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for Download 2022 are available through the festival’s official website at downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

There are tickets available for three nights and five nights camping; three nights of camping costs £260, with children's tickets costing £114.

A five-night camping ticket costs £268, while a five-night child ticket costs £119.40.

Tickets for quiet camping and the eco area of the camp sites are also still available.