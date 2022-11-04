Before you get to West Holts, you must first go through the Wild West of getting your Glasto ticket

The coach tickets, which include transportation to the Worthy Farm site in Somerset, were all purchased after they went on sale at 6pm on Thursday (3 November).

At 6.23pm, Glastonbury’s official account posted: “The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold.

So is that it? Have would-be festival goers missed the boat entirely?

Here is everything you need to know. We’ve also included details on what to do once the festival’s standard tickets inevitably sell out within minutes towards the bottom of this article.

Is Glastonbury 2023 sold out?

At the time of writing, Glastonbury 2023 has not completley sold out. The only tickets that have all been snapped up are the coach packages, which traditionally go on sale ahead of ‘standard’ festival tickets and come bundled with coach travel to the festival site included.

Standard tickets for 2023 will go on sale on Sunday 6 November at 9am.

Festivalgoers enjoy the sun and warm weather as they attend Glastonbury 2022 (Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

How to register for tickets

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to those who have pre-registered at the Glastonbury Festival website .

The link was opened prior to the release of the tickets and is intended to deter ticket scalpers, but the registration cutoff fell on 31 October, so if you haven’t registered for tickets by now, it’s too late.

According to the official website, you can pay the balance for up to six tickets in one transaction, provided you have all paid a deposit and they are the same ticket type. Each of the people for whom you are buring tickets will need to be pre-registered though.

How much do they cost?

The price of Glastonbury tickets was predicted to rise in 2023, and indeed, music/how-much-are-glastonbury-2023-tickets-prices-registration-3884457"> those predictions have turned out to be correct . For standard tickets to the festival next year, attendees will have to pay £335 plus a £5 booking charge. A £50 deposit is also required.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2022 cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee, an increase over the £265 ticket price in 2020. Organiser Emily Eavis said these were “incredibly challenging times”.

“We’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

“As always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew. In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.”

The first wave of Glastonbury tickets sold out in 23 minutes according to organisers.

Top tips for securing tickets

Making use of numerous internet connected gadgets to access the ticket link will increase your chances, but of course, you’ll want to make sure these are sufficiently charged and up to the task in advance.

Other tech-based tips include making use of multiple browsers instead of multiple tabs (multiple tabs on one browser will just slow that one browser up).

As much as you want your PC, mobile phones and tablets to be in the right mindset for what can be a stress inducing task, the same can be said for you.

With this year’s standard ticket window opening on a Sunday (and at 9am, no less), those who have had a heavy Saturday night just hours earlier might struggle to drag themselves up in time. Setting an alarm - whether you were out partying or not - is always a good idea, and if you do have to go out, try not to end up with a hangover. You need those reflexes sharp!

Teamwork also makes the dreamwork (as they say), and pulling together a few friends for a concerted ticket-securing effort is always a good idea. Again, just make sure everybody is pre-registered, has access to relevant information on the party’s other members, and has all the necessary funds in their bank account.

And finally, while the temptation is there to repeatedly hit F5 to refresh the page until you are granted access to the ticket landing page (only a certain number of users are allowed on at once to ease strain on servers), this can actually be detrimental.

The page refreshes itself automatically every 20 seconds as it looks for new server space to slot you into. A few extra refreshes here and there won’t hurt, but we don’t want to overwhelm the system and risk putting ourselves back to the end of the queue.

What happens if standard festival tickets sell out?

If you’re reading this, chances are it’s now past the Sunday 6 November 9am ticket selling window, and standard tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have predictably all been snapped up like their coach bundle counterparts.

But fear not, there is still hope if you missed out on tickets in the first wave. If you don’t get your hands on tickets when they go on sale, keep in mind that any cancellations will be made available for resale at face value through the Festival’s authorised ticket broker, See Tickets .

Only See Tickets is authorised to sell Glastonbury Festival tickets, and no other site or agency will be assigned tickets.

In the past Glastonbury has set dates for these much-anticipated “resales”, where returned tickets are made available to purchase again. The resale dates for 2023’s festival have not yet been confirmed, but last year, there were two resale dates - one in mid-March, and one in late-March.