BLACKPINK , Take That and Guns N’ Roses will headline BST Hyde Park this weekend

K-Pop superstars Blackpink are undoubtedly the biggest names taking to the stage at BST Hyde Park on Sunday - but fans can expect a stacked lineup throughout the day.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be headlining the London festival on 2 July - in their first UK show since a gig at The O2 in December. Ticketmaster has issued a ticket warning for fans hoping to get their hands on last minute entry.

But who will be joining Blackpink on the stage at BST Hyde Park this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the opening and support acts for Blackpink in London?

The K-Pop superstars will be joined by an incredible lineup of artists at Hyde Park on Sunday, 2 July. It includes Sabrina Carpenter and The Rose - but who else?

Blackpink at BST Hyde Park full lineup

BLACKPINK

Sabrina Carpenter

The Rose

Caity Baser

Rebecca Black

Mae Stephens

Peach PRC

Mazie

Annika Bennett

Sarah Crean

Spider

Mae Stephens was a support act for P!nk during her BST Hyde Park performance last weekend and is returning for the Blackpink concert as well.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter?

The 23-year-old American singer initially made her name in the acting world. She had a starring role in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World and also the Disney film Adventures in Babysitting in 2016.

Her first EP was released in 2014 but her first album was not released until 2022. She is best known for songs like Nonsense, On My Way and Feather. Carpenter has over 22m monthly listeners on Spotify.

Who are The Rose?

This four-piece indie rock band from South Korea will be joining their countrymen Blackpink on the stage at BST Hyde Park in London on 2 July. The group is composed of Kim Woo-sung (vocals, guitar), Park Do-joon (keyboard), Lee Ha-joon (drums), and Lee Jae-hyeong (bass).