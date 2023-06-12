K-pop singer and The Idol star Jennie Kim could be joining the MCU for an upcoming Disney+ series

Jennie Kim is rumoured to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) - the 27 year old singer and rapper from Seoul, South Korea is best known for being a founding member of the K-pop hip hop group BLACKPINK which has been active since 2016.

BLACKPINK is made up of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, and is arguably the biggest K-pop girl group in the world, having sold more than 100 million records, and with combined earnings of $24 million a year.

But Jennie could but looking at a career change, or at least to add a new string to her bow, as many Marvel fans believe she will be joining film franchise taking on a role that has never appeared on screen before.

Is Jennie Kim joining the MCU?

Rumours have surrounded Jennie’s involvement in the MCU since last year though nothing has been confirmed so far.

The increasing involvement of Asian actors in the multi-billion dollar franchise led to speculation about a film or series based around the Agents of Atlas, a predominantly Asian superhero group, and fans believe that Jennie could be joining the cast.

Jennie Kim could be joining the MCU

Several Asian MCU actors including Benedict Wong, Fala Chen and Claudia Kim, followed Jennie on Instagram in recent months, though she doesn’t follow anyone on the platform, causing further speculation about her involvement in an upcoming project.

Currently an Agents of Atlas project has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios, and Jennie, whose only acting role to date is as Dyanne in HBO series The Idol, is not currently slated for any future acting projects.

What is Agents of Atlas about?

said the following, “you won’t have to wait there very long at all. We’ve announced a number of shows and we’ve got more in the works.” And for fans who are not aware, Agents of Atlas is a predominantly Asian team of heroes. The team was led by none other than Jimmy Woo.

The Agents of Atlas are a secret society that have existed in the Marvel universe for thousands of years. Many of the characters in the team have existed in the comics since the 1940s and ‘50s but first came together as a team in a story published in 1978.

Jimmy Woo, played by Randall Park in Ant-Man and WandaVision, is the leader of Agents of Atlas in the comics

Events in Agents of Atlas stories focus on the Atlas Foundation, an ancient secret society that had originally planned on world domination, but now uses its far-reaching influence to benefit humanity.

There are a few different iterations of the Agents of Atlas but the one most likely to feature in a Marvel series is the all Asian team. These include superheroes who have already been introduced in the MCU as well as some new heroes.

This version of the group is made up of Jimmy Woo, the leader who has already appeared in the Ant-Man trilogy and WandaVision, Shang-Chi, who was in the 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Cindy Moon/Silk who had minor roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Team members who have not yet been introduced to the MCU are Aero, White Fox, Crescent, Luna Snow, and Wave.

Who could Jennie Kim play in an Agents of Atlas series?

If an Agents of Atlas series does get confirmed, and if Jennie is set to star in it, she is likely to play Luna Snow. Like Jennie, Luna is a K-Pop singer - she gains the cryokinetic abilities (control of water and ice) when she is trapped in a cold fusion reactor, becoming the superhero Luna Snow.

