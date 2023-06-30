Blackpink will be joined by Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose and more

If you are heading to BST Hyde Park this weekend then be warned Blackpink will be in your area!

The K-Pop superstars will be headling the festival in London this weekend. It will come after Guns N' Roses and Take That have had their own shows.

Blackpink features members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, since their debut in 2016 they have gone on to become the successful Korean girl group. Jennie has recently played a starring role in HBO's controversial series The Idol.

But if you are heading to Hyde Park this weekend, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's all you need to know:

When is Blackpink show at BST Hyde Park?

The K-Pop superstars will be performing in London on Sunday (2 July). The group played a show at The O2 in London in December last year and this is Blackpink’s first UK show since that date.

Can you get tickets for Blackpink show?

Ticketmaster has warned that no tickets are available for Blackpink's BST Hyde Park concert in 2023. If you have not already got your hands on tickets for the show, you are out of luck.

A warning on the ticketing giant's website reads: "Tickets are currently unavailable from Ticketmaster. We're unable to find tickets right now, please try again later.

Who are the support acts?

Blackpink will be joined by a stacked lineup of musicians on Sunday in London. It includes acts such as Sabrina Carpenter and The Rose.

What could the setlist be?

Blackpink have not confirmed the setlist for the headline set at BST Hyde Park, but their most recent show in Sydney on 17 June might give a hint of what to expect. Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs they played at Qudos Bank Arena:

Act One

How You Like That

Pretty Savage

Whistle(Shortened)

Don’t Know What to Do

Lovesick Girls

Act Two

Kill This Love

Crazy Over You

Stay(Remix)

Tally

Pink Venom

Act Three (solo performances)

Flower(JISOO song)

You & Me(JENNIE song) (Remix)

Gone / On The Ground(ROSÉ song)

MONEY(LISA song) (Explicit Version)

Act Four

Shut Down

Typa Girl

DDU-DU DDU-DU

Forever Young

Encore

BOOMBAYAH

As If It’s Your Last

What time does the concert start?

Gates will open at 2pm on Sunday, 2 July, for the Blackpink headlining concert. There will be a full schedule of artists performing throughout the afternoon and evening before the K-Pop superstars take to the stage.

Will merch be available for sale?

Merch will be available to purchase at the event.An external Merch Stand will be located at Gate 1. Inside the arena, there will be three Merch Stands and one in the American Express VIP Summer Garden.