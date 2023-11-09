Andrea Bocelli is the singer for the John Lewis Christmas Advert in 2023

John Lewis' 2023 Christmas advert features a mischievous Venus flytrap. Picture: John Lewis and Partners/PA Wire

The legendary Italian singer Andrea Bocelli has provided the voice for this year's John Lewis Christmas advert.

The iconic tenor sings Festa on the highly anticipated festive campaign. Fans have been counting down the days and that patience was finally rewarded on Thursday, December 9 as the ad was finally revealed.

For 2023, John Lewis' Christmas advert is titled ‘Snapper, The Perfect Tree’ and follows a young boy whose grow-your-own Christmas tree turns out to be a mischievous Venus flytrap. It sees a return of the animated mascot after the 2022 offering instead focused on the care system.

The retail giant has opted for a more established name to soundtrack the advert this year. Here's all you need to know:

Who sings the song on the John Lewis Christmas advert?

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs the song for the festive campaign. It is the first time he has provided the soundtrack for a John Lewis Christmas advert .

Speaking about the advert, he said: “I am delighted to take part in this wonderful and unique tradition of Christmas storytelling. It is very special for me given the great support this will bring to both the John Lewis and Andrea Bocelli foundations. Joy to all of your worlds this Christmas!”

What is the song - is it a cover?

The track featured on the John Lewis Christmas advert in 2023 is called Festa. The track's name means party or celebration in Italian.

It composed for the campaign by Italian electro-pop duo Le Feste Antonacci. The track is just the second original song comissioned for a John Lewis Christmas ad - after Celete's A Little Love in 2020.

Festa will be released in longer form as a charity single, with a proportion of the proceeds going to the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures charities, which help young people with experience of the care system and families in need.

Who is Andrea Bocelli?

Andrea Bocelli sings the 2023 John Lewis Christmas Advert song (Photo credit: Mark Seliger)

The legendary singer's voice may sound familiar to audiences tuning in to the John Lewis Christmas advert. Since signing his first record deal in 1994, Bocelli has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

He is best known for albums such as 1997's Romanza, which is one of the best selling of all time. In 2009 his festive release My Christmas was the best-selling holiday album of 2009.