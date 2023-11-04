As we await the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2023, take a look back at some of their previous best adverts

Edgar the dragon was the star of John Lewis' 2019 advert (John Lewis)

We're all getting into the Christmas spirit now that Halloween is out of the way. And for the last twelve years, one UK supermarket's Christmas adverts have continued to captivate the nation.

John Lewis may not be the supermarket many of us shop at frequently, but they undeniably know how to put together a heart-warming TV advert for the festive period. From dragons, to penguins, to bears - these TV spots know no limits

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year we see a person - or thing - do something so touching and moving that social media is thereafter flooded with comments of users sharing their emotions. And all of this happens while some slow background music is playing out that is doing its best to draw out some tears - often successfully.

And while we await the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2023 - which is reportedly set to land sometime within the first two weeks of November - NationalWorld takes a look back at some of their previous best efforts.

Buster the Boxer (2016)

This simple advert was simple but still managed to become a viral hit- spawning much replication by internet users. A young girl wants to jump on a trampoline but can't because there's a dog already on it.

Many followed suit with their own dog on trampoline videos too, The advert starts with a bad hard at work putting the trampoline together on Christmas Eve for his daughter. But Buster's face while jumping on the trampoline is just hilarious and steals the show.

Monty the Penguin (2014)

Advertisement

Advertisement

More animals here as this advert follows a young boy with his pet penguin while Real Love by Tom Odell plays in the background. It's truly special seeing the two best pals go about the days in the run-up to Christmas.

A twist unfolds as the penguin starts to outgrow the boy and is in pursuit of love. Thankfully the boy is on hand to order a mail order penguin bride for his mate.

But in a final sad turn, we find out that neither penguins were real and they were just toys.

The Bear and the Hare (2013)

The advert greatly differs from all the rest with its 2D animation. It what feels like a Disney epic, Somewhere Only We Know by Lily Allen plays throughout the touching advert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bear and his hare friend are separated once the bear goes into hibernation. But thankfully they reunite at the end when the hare buys the bear an alarm clock for Christmas.

Pals for life - I wish my friends would help me get up from a slumber sometimes too!

The Boy & The Piano (2018)

Sir Elton John's 'Your Song' was quite literally the perfect piece of music for this one. The advert beautifully traces Elton's career until we go all the way back to his childhood.

Elton is given a piano by his mother, and from here we can safely say the rest is history. The advert ends with a much older Elton closing his eyes as he drifts away.

Excitable Edgar (2019)

Advertisement

Advertisement

My personal favourite John Lewis advert. Perhaps because something about Edgar's enthusiasm and excitability is reflective of a younger me to some degree.

Edgar is a stumbling young dragon who can't help but clumsily burn everything around him. He lacks in friends after burning the village ice rink, burning a Christmas tree, and generally causing a scene.