Blackpink will continue the Born Pink tour this weekend in Vietnam

Blackpink's Born Pink world tour is coming to an end after dozens of spectacular shows.

The K-Pop icons will return to the road with two concerts in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday (29 July) and Sunday (30 July). Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa then head back to North America for the final run of shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But how long are the concerts and what is the potential setlist? Here's all you need to know:

How long is a Blackpink concert?

Blackpink's performance time on the Born Pink world tour has altered depending on if it is a headline show - or a festival appearance.

For example, Blackpink played BST Festival in London on 2 July and were on stage between 9.15pm and 10.30pm. The performance lasted 1 hour 15 minutes.

BLACKPINK

The K-Pop icons next took to the stage for a headline show at the Stade de France in Paris on 15 July. The set lasted just shy of two hours at 1 hour 55 minutes - performing from 9.35pm until 11.30pm local time.

How many songs are on a Blackpink setlist?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blackpink have changed up their setlist throughout the Born Pink world tour - which began in 2022. However they have tended to perform upwards of 20 songs each night.

For the recent show at the Stade de France in Paris, the group played 20 songs across three acts and an encore.

What could setlist for Vietnam show be?

The K-pop group performed the following songs at the most recent show at Stade de France in Paris on 15 July, according to Setlist.fm:

Act I

Pink Venom(extended intro)

How You Like That(extended intro)

Pretty Savage(extended intro with chairs dance break)

Kick It

Whistle

Act II (solos)

You & Me / SOLO (JENNIE song) (remix, shortened)

Flower (JISOO song) (extended intro)

Gone / On the Ground (ROSÉ song)

MONEY (LISA song) (remixed dance break)

Act III

BOOMBAYAH (extended intro, shortened)

Lovesick Girls (extended intro)

Playing With Fire (shortened with extended outro)

Typa Girl (extended intro)

Shut Down

Tally (extended intro)

DDU-DU DDU-DU (remixed intro, with dance break)

Forever Young (remixed outro)