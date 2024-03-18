Stevie Nicks UK tour 2024: List of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details
Stevie Nicks has added a host of UK dates to her huge 2024 tour. It marks the first time the Fleetwood Mac icon has performed on these shores since 2017.
Nicks is set to kick off the UK leg of her tour at Glasgow's OVO Hydro in July. The last time Nicks performed at the Scottish venue was in 2015, as part of Fleetwood Mac.
She will then perform at Manchester's Co-op Live arena, before taking on a huge headlining slot at London's BST Hyde Park 2024.
The 75-year-old American singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the famous rock band but also saw huge success as a solo artist. Her hits include Edge of Seventeen, Stand Back, Talk to Me, and many more.
But where in the UK is Stevie Nicks performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Stevie Nicks tour dates UK
Stevie Nicks will be celebrating 50 years at the forefront of rock and roll with two shows at London's Wembley Stadium. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- July 6 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- July 9 - Manchester, Co-Op Live
When do Stevie Nicks tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 12pm on Friday, March 22 via the Ticketmaster website.
Is there a pre-sale for Stevie Nicks tickets?
Yes, Live Nation is hosting an exclusive pre-sale from 12pm on Thursday, March 21. Meanwhile, O2 customers can access early tickets by visiting the O2 Priority website.
Stevie Nicks ticket prices
According to Glasgow OVO Hydro, ticket prices for Stevie Nicks' concert range from £86.85-£234.40. Meanwhile, Manchester's Co-Op Live is yet to confirm how much tickets will cost.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.