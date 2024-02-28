Kings of Leon tickets for UK tour on sale now - how to access presale
Kings of Leon are coming to the UK this Summer to tour their ninth full-length studio album, 'Can We Please Have Fun'. The rock veterans from Nashville have headline shows booked for Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and more.
Due for release on May 10, the band's upcoming album serves as the follow-up to 2021’s ‘When You See Yourself’. Speaking about this new record, frontman Caleb Followill, said: "It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of."
As well as playing major venues across the UK, Kings of Leon will headline this year’s BST Hyde Park festival alongside special guests Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines.
So if you're ready to purchase tickets for Kings of Leon's UK tour, here’s what you need to know.
Kings of Leon tour dates UK
Kings of Leon will be kicking off the UK leg of the tour in June with seven shows in the UK. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- June 20 2024 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- June 22 2024 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- June 23 2024 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
- June 30 2024 - London, BST Hyde Park
- July 02 2024 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- July 08 2024 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- July 10 2024 - Manchester, Co-Op Live
How to get pre-sale tickets for Kings of Leon
There are several pre-sale options available for fans looking to get a hold of Kings of Leon tickets. Artist pre-sale is open from 9am on Wednesday, February 28, and can be accessed via the Kings of Leon website.
Additionally, Live Nation is hosting an exclusive pre-sale which starts at 9am on Thursday, February 29. Exclusive venue pre-sales are also taking place, the list of participating venues and pre-sale links are listed below:
- June 22 2024: Birmingham, Utilita Arena - tickets
- July 02 2024: Glasgow, OVO Hydro - tickets
- July 08 2024: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - tickets
- July 10 2024 - Manchester, Co-Op Live - tickets
Is there a pre-sale code for Kings of Leon?
Fans who have pre-ordered the band's upcoming album before 5pm on Tuesday, February 27 will receive a pre-sale code via email.
