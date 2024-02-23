Kings of Leon tour UK: List of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details

Kings of Leon have announced UK dates for their Can We Please Have Fun World tour. The news comes after the band announced their ninth full-length studio album and a headline show at BST Hyde Park.

The alternative rock veterans from Nashville will be performing in cities across the UK including a landmark appearance at F1's British Grand Prix in Silverstone. The Vaccines are set to join the group as special guests.

Kings of Leon consists of brothers Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums) and Jared Followill (bass), and their cousin Matthew Followill (guitar). The legendary rock group have sold more than 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles since their debut in 2003.

But where in the UK are Kings of Leon performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Kings of Leon tour dates UK

Kings of Leon will be kicking off the UK leg of the tour in June with seven shows in the UK. Here's the full list of tour dates:

June 20 2024 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

June 22 2024 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

June 23 2024 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

June 30 2024 - London, BST Hyde Park

July 02 2024 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

July 08 2024 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

July 10 2024 - Manchester, Co-Op Live

When do Kings of Leon tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on March 1 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.

Is there pre-sale for Kings of Leon tickets?

Yes, there is an artist pre-sale taking place for fans who have registered via the band's website. The pre-sale will begin on Wednesday (February 28) at 9am and end on Friday (March 1) at 8am.

Kings of Leon Tour ticket prices

Gigs and Tours has confirmed how much tickets will cost for Kings of Leon's UK shows. Here's the full list of ticket prices (excluding booking fees):

Standing: £70

Seats: £50-£105

Additionally, some venues are offering a 'Cherry Pit' VIP package which includes a general admission ticket, VIP entry to venue, exclusive merch and an on-site VIP host. The package is priced at £170.