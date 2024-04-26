Capital Summertime Ball 2024: dates and ticket information as host Jordon North prepares to announce line-up
Summer is fast approaching which means one thing for pop music fans - it’s almost time for the Capital Summertime Ball.
The annual event is usually filled to the bring with performances and appearances from some of the biggest names in music. This year’s Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 16.
Mystery still surrounds who just is on the line up for this year’s event. Listeners to the Capital Breakfast show with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby can listen from 7am on Monday and Tuesday, when the hosts will be revealing the line-up for this year’s event.
Jordon North recently made the jump to Capital from BBC Radio 1, replacing Roman Kemp. In his new role at the station, North will also host his very first Capital Summertime Ball.
The presenters said: “We’re so excited that Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back! The energy, the music, the crowd – it’s going to be off the chart and we’ve got some of the world’s biggest stars lined up for our Capital listeners. Make sure to set your alarms and listen to Capital Breakfast on Monday to hear the first set of Ballers!”
When do tickets for Capital Summertime Ball 2024 go on sale?
Tickets are set to go on sale on Wednesday May, 1 via the Global Player app. Pre-sale is also available for Capital listeners logged into a Global Player account. Fans can also snap up a 10% discount on tickets if they purchase with a Barclaycard or Barclays Premier Card.
