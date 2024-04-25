Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Start waving your flags, Switzerland; your Eurovision Song Contest 2024 entry, NEMO, is currently the favourite to pick up this year’s final at the Grand Final in Malmo, Sweden in May.

That’s according to one of the foremost Eurovision fan sites on the internet, Eurovision World, which has aggregated the betting odds across numerous betting websites to come to an average odd for each contestant.

And it’s Switzerland’s entry, “The Code,” currently has a 7% favourable advantage as the bookies' favourite compared to its closest competitor - Croatia’s “Rim Tim Tagi Tim” by Baby Lasagna.

But for those wishing to take a flutter on this year’s Great Britain entry, “Dizzy” by Olly Alexander, you might want to save your money closer to the event; currently, Great Britain’s entry is the 13th favourite to win, sharing the same odds as Norway, Lithuania, Austria, Finland, Armenia and Georgia.