Eurovision 2024: Who is the bookies' favourite to win in Sweden currently and where’s Olly Alexander?
Start waving your flags, Switzerland; your Eurovision Song Contest 2024 entry, NEMO, is currently the favourite to pick up this year’s final at the Grand Final in Malmo, Sweden in May.
That’s according to one of the foremost Eurovision fan sites on the internet, Eurovision World, which has aggregated the betting odds across numerous betting websites to come to an average odd for each contestant.
And it’s Switzerland’s entry, “The Code,” currently has a 7% favourable advantage as the bookies' favourite compared to its closest competitor - Croatia’s “Rim Tim Tagi Tim” by Baby Lasagna.
The top five favourites for the Grand Final, taking place on May 11 2024 and broadcasting live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, are rounded out by the Netherlands’ entry, “Europapa” by Joost Klein, “La noia” by Italy’s Angelina Mango and Ukraine’s entry “Teresa and Maria” by a. alonya and J. Heil.
But for those wishing to take a flutter on this year’s Great Britain entry, “Dizzy” by Olly Alexander, you might want to save your money closer to the event; currently, Great Britain’s entry is the 13th favourite to win, sharing the same odds as Norway, Lithuania, Austria, Finland, Armenia and Georgia.
Interestingly, Sweden - who are hosting this year by virtue of Loreen’s win in 2023 - is also not considered a heavy favourite to win this year, despite the Grand Final happening 50 years almost to the day that ABBA picked up one of Sweden’s first wins in 1974 with “Waterloo.”
Current betting odds for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024
- Switzerland, Nemo - The Code, 24%
- Croatia, Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim, 17%
- Netherlands, Joost Klein - Europapa, 15%
- Italy, Angelina Mango - La noia, 11%
- Ukraine, a. alyona & J. Heil - Teresa & Maria, 7%
- France, Slimane - Mon amour, 4%
- Israel, Eden Golan - Hurricane, 3%
- Greece, Marina Satti - Zari, 2%
- Ireland, Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue, 2%
- Belgium, Mustii - Before the Party's Over, 2%
- Norway, Gåte - Ulveham, 1%
- Austria, Kaleen - We Will Rave, 1%
- United Kingdom, Olly Alexander - Dizzy, 1%
- Lithuania, Silvester Belt - Luktelk, 1%
- Finland, Windows95man - No Rules!, 1%
- Sweden, Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable, 1%
- Armenia, Ladaniva - Jako, 1%
- Georgia, Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter, 1%
- Slovenia, Raiven - Veronika, <1%
- Estonia, 5miinust & Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi, <1%
- Spain, Nebulossa - Zorra, <1%
- Serbia, Teya Dora - Ramonda, <1%
- Cyprus, Silia Kapsis - Liar, <1%
- Denmark, Saba - Sand, <1%
- Latvia, Dons - Hollow, <1%
- Germany, Isaak - Always on the Run, <1%
- Australia, Electric Fields - One Milkali, <1%
- Poland, Luna - The Tower, <1%
- Iceland, Hera Björk - Scared of Heights, <1%
- Azerbaijan, Fahree & I. Dovlatov - Özünlə Apar, <1%
- Albania, Besa - Titan, <1%
- Czechia, Aiko - Pedestal, <1%
- Luxembourg, Tali - Fighter, <1%
- Portugal, Iolanda - Grito, <1%
- San Marino, Megara - 11:11, <1%
- Moldova, Natalia Barbu - In the Middle, <1%
- Malta, Sarah Bonnici - Loop, <1%
