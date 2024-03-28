Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has said the end of the BBC is “undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form”.

Davies said the decision to co-produce the new series of Doctor Who with streaming platform Disney was to “prepare” for it to outlive the UK broadcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Before they (the BBC) approached me, I had already said in various interviews I think Doctor Who would have to become a co-production, there’s no way the BBC is going to fund that,” he said on the They Like To Watch podcast.

“You’ve also got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is somehow, surely, undoubtedly, on its way in some shape or form. Is Doctor Who going to die then? No, you’ve got to prepare for that kind of stuff.”

Davies caveated his comments by saying “all of that is kind of the flim-flam on top of the fact that I love it, and it’s the only chance you have in television for me to really write in pictures”.

The new series of Doctor Who, starring Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa and former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, will begin with a double bill on May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Disney collapsed tomorrow and we had to go back to making Doctor Who on a normal BBC budget, you know what, we’d all rally round and make it and suddenly the stories would become claustrophobic ghost stories and a lot of people would like that,” Davies said. But he added it would be a “real shame” if Doctor Who was not available alongside other “big hitters” such as The Mandalorian and Marvel shows.

His comments come after BBC director general Tim Davie said he is open to a “more progressive” licence fee and revealed the corporation will launch its “biggest-ever consultation process” next year so the public can drive the debate on its future. The licence fee has been frozen for two years at £159, but in 2023 the Government announced it would use a lower rate of inflation to increase the household charge from April to £169.50 a year.