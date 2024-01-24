Doctor Who filming: Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson’s replacement Varada Sethu spotted on set in West Midlands
Millie Gibson’s Doctor Who replacement Varada Sethu was spotted filming season 15 with Ncuti Gatwa
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sudden announcement that Millie Gibson was being replaced as a Doctor Who companion by Varada Sethu shocked fans of the show, who had only seen the actress in one episode before her departure in series 14 was confirmed by the BBC.
Gibson is the youngest companion in Doctor Who history, but she will also be one of the shortest-lived as it was announced this month that she will be replaced by 32 year old Andor star Varada Sethu in the 15th series of the show.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Although season 14 has not yet aired, filming for the following series is already underway, and the show’s stars have been spotted in the West Midlands
Where is Doctor Who being filmed?
Ncuti Gatwa, who debuted at the 15th Doctor in the 60th anniversary special The Giggle, before starring in the Christmas Day episode, was spotted filming scenes for series 15 of the sci-fi show in Herefordshire today.
Gatwa was filming at the OK Diner in the market town Leominster - on a filming break he was sporting a thick black jacket. Fans also saw Sethu arrive at the town as she continues filming scenes as the Doctor’s newest companion.
Earlier this week the pair were seen filming at Penarth Pier in south Wales - the location had been transformed into an American 1950s aesthetic, complete with Cadillacs, and a theatre showing a fictional Rock Hudson film. Gatwa and Sethu were both in smart costumes of the period too, with Ncuti in a light blue suit with white shirt and pink bow tie, and Sethu in a bright yellow swing dress.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The pictures of the pair mirrored the officially released first look images of Gatwa and Gibson last year, in which they both wore 1970s period dresswear.
When is Varda Sethu joining Doctor Who?
When the news of Gibson’s departure from the show and Sethu’s upcoming role in the series was announced, some fans were concerned that Gibson would leave midway through the 14th season.
This isn’t the case, as series 14 has already been filmed and will be released later this year, meaning that Gibson will feature in another eight episodes of Doctor Who. Seuth is not expected to be introduced until the series 15 premiere, and will appear in every episode in that season, potentially returning for season 16 too.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.