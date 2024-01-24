Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sudden announcement that Millie Gibson was being replaced as a Doctor Who companion by Varada Sethu shocked fans of the show, who had only seen the actress in one episode before her departure in series 14 was confirmed by the BBC.

Gibson is the youngest companion in Doctor Who history, but she will also be one of the shortest-lived as it was announced this month that she will be replaced by 32 year old Andor star Varada Sethu in the 15th series of the show.

Although season 14 has not yet aired, filming for the following series is already underway, and the show’s stars have been spotted in the West Midlands

Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu were spotted filming season 15 of Doctor Who after the announcement of Millie Gibson's departure from the show

Where is Doctor Who being filmed?

Ncuti Gatwa, who debuted at the 15th Doctor in the 60th anniversary special The Giggle, before starring in the Christmas Day episode, was spotted filming scenes for series 15 of the sci-fi show in Herefordshire today.

Gatwa was filming at the OK Diner in the market town Leominster - on a filming break he was sporting a thick black jacket. Fans also saw Sethu arrive at the town as she continues filming scenes as the Doctor’s newest companion.

Earlier this week the pair were seen filming at Penarth Pier in south Wales - the location had been transformed into an American 1950s aesthetic, complete with Cadillacs, and a theatre showing a fictional Rock Hudson film. Gatwa and Sethu were both in smart costumes of the period too, with Ncuti in a light blue suit with white shirt and pink bow tie, and Sethu in a bright yellow swing dress.

The pictures of the pair mirrored the officially released first look images of Gatwa and Gibson last year, in which they both wore 1970s period dresswear.

When is Varda Sethu joining Doctor Who?

When the news of Gibson’s departure from the show and Sethu’s upcoming role in the series was announced, some fans were concerned that Gibson would leave midway through the 14th season.