David Tennant returns as The Doctor in the third and final 60th anniversary Doctor Who special The Giggle

The Giggle, the third and final 60th anniversary special episode of Doctor Who, will see the Doctor meet an old enemy, the Celestial Toymaker. The three specials are the first episodes to be helmed by former showrunner Russell T Davies since 2008.

The first episode, The Star Beast, has been watched by 7.6 million viewers, and last week’s special Wild Blue Yonder, saw overnight viewership of around 5 million. With a regeneration to usher in Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor expected in the upcoming episode, it is likely that The Giggle will have a massive audience.

Wild Blue Yonder, an eerie sci-fi horror bottle episode, saw the Doctor and Donna lose the TARDIS at the very edge of the universe. On their safe return to modern day Earth, the pair find Donna’s grandad Wilfred waiting for them with a desperate message - the world has gone mad. This sets the scene for The Giggle, the last 60th anniversary special.

Doctor Who special The Giggle sees the return of The Celestial Toymaker

Is there a trailer for The Giggle?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of The Giggle?

David Tennant as The Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble

Neil Patrick Harris as The Celestial Toymaker

Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble

Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble

Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham

Karl Collins as Shaun Temple

Charlie de Melo as Charles Banerjee

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim

Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Indira Varma as The Duchess

John Mackay as John Logie Baird

Neil Patrick Harris plays The Toymaker in The Giggle

The late Bernard Cribbins, who returned as Donna’s grandfather Wilfred Mott at the end of Wild Blue Yonder, will not feature in The Giggle. His brief appearance in the previous episode marks his final screen role as the star passed away just weeks after filming his scene.

Are there spoilers for The Giggle?

The BBC has revealed some of The Giggle’s major plot points, with the synopsis stating ‘the giggle of a mysterious puppet is driving the human race insane. When the Doctor discovers the return of the terrifying Toymaker, he faces a fight he can never win.’ We also know that a First Doctor villain, The Celestial Toymaker, will make a return, and that Tennant’s 14th Doctor will regenerate into Gatwa’s 15th incarnation.

However, there is one major rumoured spoiler doing the rounds that the BBC has not confirmed. The rumour is that the Doctor will undergo a bi-regeneration, resulting in Tennant and Gatwa’s Doctor’s existing at the same time. The 15th Doctor is then expected to win a second TARDIS from the Toymaker, allowing both Doctors to continue their travels in space and time separately, setting up a spin-off series based around Tennant’s Doctor.

When is The Giggle on TV?

