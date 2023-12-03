Dr Who showrunner Russell T Davies (left) has paid tribute to the late Bernard Cribbins, after the actor's final appearance on Wild Blue Yonder last night in the UK (Credit: Instagram/Getty Images)

Now, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has paid tribute to the late actor, revealing that had it not been for Cribbins’ death, he would have appeared in the series even more, with additional scenes written for the actor who died of natural causes before the opportunity to film them arose.

Writing on Instagram, alongside a photo of Cribbins, Tennant and Tate from the scene, Davies said: “Farewell, old soldier. That’s goodnight and goodbye to our beloved Bernard. Wilf is mentioned in dispatches next week, all safe and sound, don’t worry, but that’s the only scene Bernard was able to film.”

“We had a wonderful time! We’d never lost touch, in all these years, so I phoned him up and asked him to come back. He sniffed and said ‘Let me see the script’. We had a wonderful readthrough with 120 people at which he was adored by one and all. A lovely dinner in Cardiff where he regaled us with tales galore, twinkling as ever.”

He added: “We had a little more written, but it wasn’t to be; at 93 years old, the old soldier had given us his best and stepped away.”

Davies concluded his post with “Night, Bernard, and thank you. I love you.”

In the episode titled Wild Blue Yonder, the Tardis takes the Doctor and Donna to the farthest edge of the universe before they return to London. As they step out of the blue telephone box, Donna rushes to embrace Wilfred, who is sitting outside in a wheelchair. Wilfred is surprised when the Doctor also hugs him and says, "Wilfred Mott - now I feel better. Now, nothing is wrong, nothing in the whole wide world! How are you, old soldier?"