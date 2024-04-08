Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doctor Who fans have been left reeling after it has been revealed that the BBC have made big changes to its TV schedule. The news comes after the release date was confirmed for Doctor Who season 14, but a decision to air the episodes at a time that is suitable for US audiences is causing frustration among UK fans.

This will be the first season of the iconic British series to air after BBC made a deal with Disney Plus, which is the new international home of Doctor Who. To coincide with the new partnership, UK viewers will be left with a new release schedule, which will see episodes drop at the same time around the world.

But that’s not the only change, with two episodes also being released at once. Fans have been left disappointed by the changes, with one sharing on X that the “US is being put first”. Here’s everything you need to know about the Doctor Who release schedule.

When can I watch Doctor Who season 14?

Doctor Who season 14 will be airing differently than previous seasons after the BBC and Disney Plus struck a deal in November 2023. Episodes will now air at midnight on BBC iPlayer, airing at the same time on Disney Plus for US audiences, before it will become available on BBC One on Saturday evening.

This means that viewers in America can enjoy episodes in the early evening, whilst UK fans will either have to stay up until midnight or avoid spoilers and wait until the following evening to tune in.

Doctor Who fans have expressed their disappointment in the schedule change, one fan commented on X: “The fact is, it's a family show and all of those kids in the UK won't be staying up at midnight to watch it. The US is being put first, as expected.” Whilst another added: “Excuse me isn't this still being paid by OUR licensing fee?”

Speaking about the deal in November 2023, screenwriter Russell T Davies said: "This is the best of both worlds.” Adding: “With the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney Plus together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK."

Doctor Who season 14 release date

Doctor Who season 14 will be available to watch on BBC One on Saturday, May 11. The first two episodes will be released on BBC iPlayer at the same time at midnight before airing on TV in a slot on Saturday evening before the Eurovision Song Contest.

The change of schedule means that new episodes of Doctor Who will be released at the same time around the world on BBC iPlayer and internationally on Disney Plus, so if UK fans want to tune in at the same as everyone else and avoid any spoilers they will need to watch episodes on BBC iPlayer.