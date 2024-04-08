Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cuckoo is the new explosive drama coming to Channel 5 this week. Starring Jill Halfpenny, the actor has warned that it will leave viewers “screaming” at the TV over its thrilling plot.

Created and written by Barunka O’Shaughnessy who has brought us Motherland, Breeders and another Channel 5 series The Teacher, this twisted tale of family secrets, conflict and close bonds is bound to bring some drama to your weekday evenings. Made up of four episodes, it follows the story of Jessica, Nick and their daughter Alice who relocate to the countryside, hoping to leave financial struggles and family conflicts behind. Here’s everything you need to know about new Channel 5 drama The Cuckoo.

What is The Cuckoo about?

Speaking about the new Channel 5 drama Halfpenny says: “Viewers will know quite quickly what Sian wants, but I think the show then becomes about whether she manages to succeed that’s the thrill of it. Nick and Jessica have already made their worst move letting Sian into the house. The minute she’s inside, she can start messing with their minds.”

The Cuckoo on Channel 5 starring Jill Halfpenny (Photo: Channel 5)

She continues: “People will definitely be shouting at the TV during this show because you just can’t help but get involved, and when you get involved you end up screaming!”

Adding: “It got to a point where I’d be filming a big scene just wondering what the Goggleboxers would say about it. I'm sure there'll be a few wrangling fists, rolling eyes and clenched teeth!"

Who is cast in The Cuckoo?

The Cuckoo features a small but mighty cast, with Halfpenny, who is best known for her roles in Byker Grove and ITV's The Long Shadow, starring as lead Sian. Alongside her is Lee Ingleby (Long Shadow) as Nick, Claire Goose (Waking the Dead) as Jessica and Freya Hannan-Mills (Swimming Home) as Alice.

Here is the full cast line-up for The Cuckoo:

Jill Halfpenny as Sian

Lee Ingleby as Nick

Claire Goose as Jessica

Freya Hannan-Mills as Alice

Marjorie Yates as Aunty Fay

How many episodes of The Cuckoo are there?

The Cuckoo is made up of four episodes, airing across four nights this week from Monday, April 8, with the final episode on Thursday, April 11.

When can I watch The Cuckoo on Channel 5?

The Cuckoo will be available to watch on Channel 5 on Monday, April 8 at 9pm, it will also be available to watch on streaming service My 5. Episodes will air on a nightly basis in the same time slot, with the final episode taking place on Thursday.

