The Cuckoo Channel 5: release date, cast with Jill Halfpenny, trailer, how many episodes and how to watch
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Cuckoo is the new explosive drama coming to Channel 5 this week. Starring Jill Halfpenny, the actor has warned that it will leave viewers “screaming” at the TV over its thrilling plot.
Created and written by Barunka O’Shaughnessy who has brought us Motherland, Breeders and another Channel 5 series The Teacher, this twisted tale of family secrets, conflict and close bonds is bound to bring some drama to your weekday evenings. Made up of four episodes, it follows the story of Jessica, Nick and their daughter Alice who relocate to the countryside, hoping to leave financial struggles and family conflicts behind. Here’s everything you need to know about new Channel 5 drama The Cuckoo.
What is The Cuckoo about?
The Cuckoo follows the story of a tumultuous family who move to the countryside in a bid to escape their conflicts and financial struggles. The series is expected to be dramatic, with Halfpenny warning viewers will be left “shouting at the TV”.
Speaking about the new Channel 5 drama Halfpenny says: “Viewers will know quite quickly what Sian wants, but I think the show then becomes about whether she manages to succeed that’s the thrill of it. Nick and Jessica have already made their worst move letting Sian into the house. The minute she’s inside, she can start messing with their minds.”
She continues: “People will definitely be shouting at the TV during this show because you just can’t help but get involved, and when you get involved you end up screaming!”
Adding: “It got to a point where I’d be filming a big scene just wondering what the Goggleboxers would say about it. I'm sure there'll be a few wrangling fists, rolling eyes and clenched teeth!"
Who is cast in The Cuckoo?
The Cuckoo features a small but mighty cast, with Halfpenny, who is best known for her roles in Byker Grove and ITV's The Long Shadow, starring as lead Sian. Alongside her is Lee Ingleby (Long Shadow) as Nick, Claire Goose (Waking the Dead) as Jessica and Freya Hannan-Mills (Swimming Home) as Alice.
Here is the full cast line-up for The Cuckoo:
- Jill Halfpenny as Sian
- Lee Ingleby as Nick
- Claire Goose as Jessica
- Freya Hannan-Mills as Alice
- Marjorie Yates as Aunty Fay
How many episodes of The Cuckoo are there?
The Cuckoo is made up of four episodes, airing across four nights this week from Monday, April 8, with the final episode on Thursday, April 11.
When can I watch The Cuckoo on Channel 5?
The Cuckoo will be available to watch on Channel 5 on Monday, April 8 at 9pm, it will also be available to watch on streaming service My 5. Episodes will air on a nightly basis in the same time slot, with the final episode taking place on Thursday.
Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.