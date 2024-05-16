Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Mallard shares health updates with Coronation Street fans.

Coronation Street actor Rob Mallard has given fans an update on a health condition he has suffered from for several years.

The actor, 31, who is best known for playing Daniel Osbourne in the ITV soap was discussing his condition on the BBC programme Morning Live. At the age of 14 Rob’s friends noticed a slight tremor in his left hand and went to the doctors where they did multiple tests including thyroid and brain scans.

Speaking to hosts Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, Rob explained: “ They came back and said I had an essential tremor and there was nothing they could do for me and come back if your symptoms get worse and we can try and control them.

"Because they told me there was nothing I could do about it, I just put it to the back of my mind and tried to forget about it. It wasn’t until I got into my early 20s that it progressed and really got worse that I thought I should really look into this. That was when I really got the full scope of it and realised it could be quite degenerative over time."

He later added “I can’t hold my hand still for long so we have to do tricks like zooming in really close and I’ll rest my hands on something and then they film it that way. Once they even used someone else’s hand. I have a hand double – I’ve made it!”

The condition affects over one million people in the UK. According to the NHS website A tremor is when you're not able to control shaking or trembling in part of your body.

Rob hasn’t let the condition change the direction of his career. Before Coronation Street he also starred in Emmerdale. He was appointed the patron for young people with the National Tremor foundation and has often spoken out about the condition to raise awareness.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX

