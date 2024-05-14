Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Georgia May Foote opens up about skin condition and asks fans to ‘be kind’

Georgia May Foote has opened up about her auto-immune skin condition vitiligo and asks fans to “be kind”. The actress, who is best known for playing Katy Armstrong in Coronation Street, took to Instagram to explain her condition.

The 33 year-old shared snaps of her hands on Instagram and wrote the caption: “Everytime I go on holiday and I get a beautiful tan, I see how much my vitiligo has spread more than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would be lying if I didn’t say it gets to me. It makes me feel super insecure at times. But seeing how the people around me support me and still love me the same makes my heart feel full.”

The actress explained that she notices people staring “with their faces screwed up” and that's when her “heart drops.” She also added a reminder to fans “to be kind.”

Georgia played Katy on the ITV soap for five years. Since leaving she has gone on to qualify as a nail technician and has her own salon GMF Nails based in Manchester.

According to the NHS website “Vitiligo is a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin. It's caused by the lack of melanin, which is the pigment in skin.” It affects an estimated one percent of the world’s population and in some rare cases, it can affect your whole body. This is known as universal vitiligo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supermodel Winnie Harlow is one of the most famous faces to have the skin condition. In a social media post the model previously said: “Skin is just skin. We shouldn't judge based on it, condition or race.” The late pop star Michael Jackson also suffered form the skin condition after he was diagnosed in 1986. It was reported that he would used fair-coloured makeup, and skin-bleaching products to cover up the uneven skin tone.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.