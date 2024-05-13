Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street spoilers: Nathan Curtis gets attacked but does that mean he’s responsible for Lauren’s disappearance?

The search for Lauren Bolton (Caitlin Fitton) continues in Coronation Street as everyone starts to point fingers. Lauren has been missing for several weeks now with café owner Roy Cropper (David Nielson) behind bars for her alleged murder.

In recent weeks Bethany Platt's abuser Nathan Curtis has returned to Weatherfield. Bethany believes Nathan must have something to do with Lauren’s disappearance and wants to put him back behind bars.

Coronation Street Spoilers ahead - In upcoming scenes Bethany quizzes Craig about Nathan’s alibi but he lets slip that Nathan was with his girlfriend. Bethany points out that he was running a tanning salon when he groomed her. Sarah confides in Gary that she’s worried that Bethany has become fixated on trying to pin Lauren’s murder on Nathan.

Elsewhere on the building site where Nathan works, he is hit over the head by a mystery figure and falls to the ground. As he lies in a hospital bed Bethany and Sarah try to work out what has happened to Lauren and who is behind her disappearance.

Later in the week Bethany mulls over who Nathan’s attacker might be. Shona quizzes David about the stain on his jeans but she’s not convinced by his story.

David assures Bethany and Sarah he’s innocent but Shona shows a tracking app on David’s phone which proves he was at the building site when Nathan was attacked. David admits he witnessed the attack but wasn’t responsible for attacking him.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

