Celebrities have gathered for the BAFTA TV Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall in London and as expected there are some beautifully dressed stars on the red carpet, but unfortunately there are also some worst dressed ones too!

Top of my best dressed list has to be television presenter and broadcaster Ashley James, wow! Every part of her look worked to perfection, from her hair to her make up and dress. I adored the updo with blonde tendrils falling down and her off the shoulder green dress was a triumph.

I loved Clauda Winkleman's stylish white suit that she chose to wear to the BAFTA 2024 Television Awards When it comes to red carpet fashion when it comes to men, I personally prefer a more traditional look so it is therefore no surprise that I thought EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing Bobby Brazier looked super stylish in a classic black tie suit.

I am normally a fan of bright colours, rather than more muted shades but what works so well about actress Lashana Lynch's look is the contrast between her pale grey dress and pop of red lipstick. The more I look at it, the more I like it!

When it comes to my worst dressed list, I was not a fan of Love Island’s Olivia Bowen heart motif dress. Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against hearts, but the long sleeves combined with the numerous heart prints on the dress just didn’t work on a boiling hot spring day.

I also was not keen on the dress chosen by former Pussycat Dolls Ashley Roberts, the black lace dress with cut-outs was far from elegant.

Sometimes black is not the best! I was not a fan of the colour of actress Eleanor Tomlinson's BAFTA 2024 Television Awards dress and I thought it was just too fussy! Although I liked the colour of Georgia Tennant's dress and her sunglasses, I thought it didn't work alongside her husband David Tennant's embellished suit which I felt was a little too much!

The awards ceremony is being hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, and stars such as former Coronation Street star Sarah Lancashire could be picking up an award for Happy Valley. Brian Cox is in the running for Best Actor for Succession, along with the likes of Dominic West for The Crown and Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment.

When it comes to Best Actress, Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire is up against the likes of Helena Bonham Carter for her role in Nolly, Anne Reid for The Sixth Commandment and Bella Ramsay for The Last of Us.

The shows that are featured in Best Drama Series include Happy Valley, Slow Horses, Top Boy and The Gold. For Best International Program, Succession is up against The Bear, The Last of Us, Beef, Love and Death and Class Act.

The BAFTA TV Awards 2024 are screening from 8pm on May 12 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with repeat screenings available after the ceremony through the BBC iPlayer service.

1 . Ashley James at the BAFTA 2024 Television Awards Everything about Ashley James's look was perfect for the BAFTA 2024 Television Awards and it wasn't just her dress. I loved her hair and make up too, as well as her gold dangling earrings Photo: getty

2 . Claudia Winkleman at the BAFTA 2024 Television Awards I loved Clauda Winkleman's stylish white suit that she chose to wear to the BAFTA 2024 Television Awards Photo: getty

3 . EastEnders star Bobby Brazier at the BAFTA 2024 Television Awards Sometimes traditional is best! I think Bobby Brazier looks very stylish in this black tie suit Photo: getty