Who are considered the favourites heading into this evening’s BAFTA Television Awards and how to watch the ceremony from the comfort of your own home?

One of British television’s most glittering occasions takes place later today, with the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards set to crown the best on the small screen, be it on a broadcaster or streaming services.

Held in the Royal Festival Hall in London and hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, this year’s big talking point centres around two critically acclaimed shows that concluded within the last twelve months.

“Succession” looks to earn another acting award for Brian Cox, known for his role in the series as patriarch Logan Roy, while the show is once again considered a favourite to pick up the Best International Series award.

Close to home though, many are crossing their fingers that “Happy Valley,” starring Sarah Lancashire and a perennial winner at television award ceremonies since its debut in 2014, looks to pick up its final clutch of awards after its nailbiting conclusion on the BBC.

Given that the ceremony seems to have snuck up on many of us (especially those of us in Eurovision 2024 mode), it might pay to remember what time it’s on television this evening, while also taking a look at what the current betting odds are for some of the big awards to be handed out this evening.

So - what time is the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards on television this evening, and who is considered the favourites at this year’s event?

What are the current betting odds for the BAFTA TV Awards 2024?

Looking at the betting aggregator website Oddschecker, which collates the betting odds across a range of other betting websites, they currently have the following odds for the big categories at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards:

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Drama Series

Will Happy Valley earn it’s final series of BAFTA Television Awards this evening? . Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Best International Program

How can I watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2024 on TV in the United Kingdom?