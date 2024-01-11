Despite earning critical plaudits since its debut, the HBO Max series “Julia,” currently airing on Sky Atlantic, has been cancelled after two seasons.

Sarah Lancashire as pioneer of cooking on TV Julia Child.

“Julia,” the critically acclaimed comedy-drama starring “Happy Valley” actress Sarah Lancashire as Julia Childs, has been officially cancelled by HBO Max after two seasons. The series, which also features former “Frasier” actor David Hyde Pierce as Julia Child’s husband, Paul, had only just begun screening its second series on Sky Atlantic earlier this month. No reasons as of yet have been given as to it's cancellation, though there is speculation regarding WBD perhaps freeing money up for the rights to another property.

In a statement provided by a representative for HBO Max, they wrote “We are so honoured to have partnered with Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb and their masterful creative team and dynamic cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, as they cooked up Julia. Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child.”

It marks the second show in recent days to have been cancelled by the network, after fans of pirate-comedy “Our Flag Means Death” had to deal with the news that a third season of that series, starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, would not be picked up by the streaming network - despite both the show and “Julia” being critically acclaimed by reviewers.

Interestingly, both “Julia” and Our Flag Means Death” were created around the time the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, and with live sports once again a priority for several networks in the United States, the cancellation of both these shows an opportunity to free up revenue to pick up sporting rights?

Where can I still watch the new series of "Julia" in the UK?