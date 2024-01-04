Sarah Lancashire in Julia season 2 (Photo: Seacia Pavao/Max)

Julia is back and season 2 is expected to serve up just as much exciting drama as season 1. Created by Marvellous Mrs Maisel producer Daniel Goldfarb, the dramatization tells the real-life story of talented TV chef, Julia Child and her rise to fame in the 1960s.

Starring Sarah Lancashire as Julia and David Hyde Pierce as her husband Paul, we're back in the kitchen for her TV cooking show, The French Chef. Season 2 is expected to follow her journey with celebrity and the changes it will bring to both her and her family life.

Fans of Julia have had to beware for spoilers as season 2 has already aired in the US, dropping in November 2023. It is finally coming the UK, so here's everything you need to know about Julia season 2.

What is Julia season 2 about?

The plot synopsis for Julia season 2 reads: "With her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for her, her colleagues and her show. In season two, Julia and her devoted husband Paul return from Simca's home in France to find that her success has changed everything. Through her singular joie de vivre, she and her team must navigate WGBH, the White House and a threat from their past, while continuing to spearhead female-driven public television and confront social issues still prevalent today."

Julia season 2 trailer

HBO Max released a trailer for Julia season 2 in November, you can watch it below.

Who stars in Julia season 2?

Here is the cast line-up for Julia season 2:

Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child

David Hyde Pierce as Paul Child

Bebe Neuwirth as Avis DeVoto

Brittany Bradford as Alice Naman

Fran Kranz as Russh Morash

Fiona Glascott as Judith Jones

Robert Joy as Hunter Fox

When can I watch Julia season 2 in the UK?

Julia season 2 has already dropped in the USA, premiering on HBO Max in November 2023. In the UK, episode 1 will be dropping on Thursday, January 4 on Sky Atlantic at 9pm. Episodes will also be available to watch on NOW TV.

Will there be a Julia season 3?

