Corrie legend Beverly Callard is under investigation after her acting firm went into liquidation.

Coronation Street legend Beverly Callard is reportedly under investigation by the HMRC after failing to pay a £100,000 tax bill.

The actress, 67, is best known for playing Liz McDonald in the ITV soap. After leaving the soap Beverly set up an acting company in which she is the director. The company went into voluntary liquidation last year owing HMRC £101,554 in outstanding tax and VAT.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 12: Former Coronation Street landlady Beverley Callard joins music licensing company PPL at the Northern Restaurant and Bar Show at Manchester Central on March 12, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Cox/Getty Images)

According to The Mirror Administrators have reportedly begun the investigation process into the business. They said: “We carried out an initial review of the company’s affairs, including seeking information and explanations from the directors by means of questionnaires, making enquiries of the company’s accountants, examining company bank statements and other records.

“This initial assessment revealed matters that the liquidators considered merited further investigation in relation to the director’s loans. As a result, the liquidators have undertaken further reviews. They are making enquiries with the directors in relation to the outstanding balance owed.

“Insufficient funds have been realised to allow a distribution to creditors at this stage. Due to the ongoing investigations, it is currently uncertain whether there will be sufficient funds for a distribution to creditors.”

In March it was revealed that Corrie co-star Bill Roache who plays Ken Barlow is being investigated for not paying his £546,000 tax bill.

Beverly Callard played Liz McDonald from 1989 to 2002 alongside her on screen husband Jim played by Charles Lawson. The TV couple were parents to Andy, Steve and Katie McDonald in the long running soap.

