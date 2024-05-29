Emmerdale actor Emile John hints at soap exit in cryptic post and may have already filmed his final scenes

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon
3 minutes ago
Emile John hints that he could be leaving Emmerdale in a cryptic post.

Emmerdale fans are convinced actor Emile John who plays Ethan Anderson in the soap has let slip that he is leaving the ITV soap. 

The character Ethan has found himself at the centre of all the drama in the past few weeks. Ethan was recently in a car crash and left his friend Nicky Milligan for dead.

He fled the scene but later confessed to his dad Charles. Ethan then tried to do a runner but decided to return to the village only to find his dad had reported him to the police and Ethan was arrested. 

More recently Ethan was knocked down after Ruby Fox-Milligan hit him with her car in a deliberate hit and run. 

Emmerdale actor Emile John (ITV)

Emmerdale Spoilers ahead* In scenes that are due to air this week Ethan is preparing for court as his father explains how proud he is of his son for doing the right thing. However, following their heart to heart Ethan collapses and Manpreet Sharma tries to resuscitate him. 

During an Instagram Q&A actor Emile John replied to a comment from a fan that read: “praying Ethan doesn’t end up leaving the village.” Emile answered “I mean look, the thing is… Basically… I mean hey that’s the… Yeah…” Now fans believe that Ethan won't survive and the actor has filmed his final scene for the ITV soap. 

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Related topics:EmmerdaleITVInstagram

