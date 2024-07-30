Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmerdale star Charley Webb shocked fans after making a return to our screens, but has appeared in a different ITV show.

The actress, 36, made a guest appearance in the new series of crime drama ‘McDonald and Dodd.’ Charley is best known for playing Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale and left the Dales three years ago.

Charley Webb is currently starring in the fourth series of the crime show as a nurse called Hilary McLean who claims she witnessed a man being murdered on the bus. However, DCI Lauren McDonald (Talia Gouveia) and DCI Dodds (Jason Watkins) discover she’s lying and begin to question her movies.

Last week the McDonald and Dodd crime drama saw pop singer Pixie Lott make a guest appearance as Lola Baker, a woman accused of murdering her own mother. And this week the show starred another pop sensation in the form of Pop Idol winner Will Young. The singer played Greg DeVere, part of the sibling duo who work in the art auction industry.

After leaving Emmerdale in 2021, Charley Webb went on to star in the West End play ‘Quiz’ based on the story of Charles Ingram who won the £1 million pound prize for the ITV show ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’.

The actress has three children whom she shares with ex-husband and former Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden. She is also the younger sister of Hollyoaks legend Jamie Lomas.

The final episode of McDonald & Dodd season 4 will air on Sunday August 4 from 8pm on ITV1. All previous seasons are available to binge-watch now on ITVX.

