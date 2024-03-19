Coma: Cast line-up for Channel 5 TV series, how many episodes, filming locations and is it a true story?
Coma is the brand new TV series on Channel 5 that has got viewers hooked. Starring The Crown's Jason Watkins and Outnumbered's Claire Skinner, it follows married couple Simon and Beth who are terrorised by their teenage neighbours.
The four episode series tells the story of family man Simon (Jason Watkins), who finds himself at breaking point after his neighbourhood is terrorised by a group of teenagers led by 17-year-old Jordan (Joe Barber).
Simon's split-second decision causes deadly consequences that will follow him throughout the series. Whilst the series is not a true story, it is "loosely based" on something that happened to series creator, Ben Edwards.
Coma trailer
To give you a flavour of what the series is all about, Channel 5 has released a trailer for Coma, you can watch it here.
Coma cast list
Coma features an impressive cast with The Crown's Jason Watkins playing the leading role of Simon. His wife Beth is played by Outnumbered's Claire Skinner, the pair have also co-starred together in the ITV series McDonald & Dodds.
Newcomer Joe Barber plays the role of teenage gang leader Jordan Franklin, whilst David Bradley who is best known for his roles in Harry Potter and Game of Thrones plays Harry.
Here is the complete cast line-up for Coma:
- Jason Watkins as Simon
- Claire Skinner as Beth
- Joe Barber as Jordan Franklin
- Jonas Armstrong as Paul
- David Bradley as Harry
- Kayla Meikle as DS Kelly Evans
- David Mumeni as Jimmy
- Matilda Firth as Sophie Bamford
- Adrienn Reti as Anna Franklin
- Craig Els as Mark
Where is Coma filmed?
Surprisingly, Coma was filmed in Budapest, speaking about the location, Watkins explained: "They spent a lot of the prep time trying to find the right house in Budapest, which we did in this modern development on the outskirts.
"We were thinking somewhere like Chester or Warrington, a very identifiable, not extraordinary place like many people live in, that is a nice community. It could be the outskirts of London or Birmingham or Newcastle."
How many episodes of Coma are there?
There are four episodes of Coma, which will air on consecutive nights from Monday, March 18 to Thursday,March 21 at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.
When can I watch Coma on Channel 5?
Coma kicked off on Channel 5 and My5 on Monday, March 18 at 9pm, with the remaining episodes airing in the same slot the following nights. The final episode of Coma will be available to watch on Thursday, March 21.
