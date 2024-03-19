Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the last five decades, the world has been asking questions about French serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Nicknamed 'the Serpent', he is thought to have been responsible for the murders of multiple victims in the 1970s.

The 79-year-old, who has also been called The Splitting Killer and The Bikini Killer, was released from prison last year after serving most of his life sentence for the murders of multiple American and Canadian backpackers. His life and crimes were dramaised in 2021 in a series by the BBC and Netflix called 'The Serpent', which once again had people wondering about exactly what he did.

Now, a new Channel 4 documentary called 'The Real Serpent: Investigating A Serial Killer' is set to explore the crimes again - but this time Sobhraj will be doing the talking as he has agreed to a number of psychological and criminal interrogations about murders he has never been tried for.

Here’s what you need to know about the show, including when and how you can watch it.

What is 'The Real Serpent: Investigating A Serial Killer' about?

The official synopsis for the unique three-part documentary reads: “Sobhraj has been convicted of two killings but admitted to 10 murders in 1977, only to later withdraw the confessions. He is suspected of many more murders, but has never been tried for the majority of them, leaving the families of the victims with no closure or accountability.

“The three-part series is a unique attempt to get to the truth of the horrific crimes; to explore whether there is any hope of accountability and justice for the victims; and to understand why Sobhraj, who is so closely linked to so many murders, is able to roam free all over the world."

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj (C) sits in an aircraft departing from Kathmandu to France, on December 23, 2022, when he eas released from prison. (Photo by ATISH PATEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sobhraj voluntarily put himself forward for the documentary to be interviewed by forensic psychologist Paul Britton about five killings in Thailand in 1975. Viewers also see former senior Metropolitan police detectives Jackie Malton and Gary Copson re-examine the murders and interview key protagonists and witnesses to challenge Sobhraj’s claims that he did not kill anyone.

In the first part of the documentary, viewers are told the details of murders that Sobhraj is accused of committing in Asia when he was in his 30s, along with the robberies and scams he carried out in his 20s which lead to him being imprisoned in Afghanistan. After a shocking jailbreak, a witness will describe what's believed to be his first murder.

In a statement, Shaminder Nahal, commissioning editor and head of specialist factual at Channel 4, said: “In the 70s, thousands of young people flocked to Asia to have adventures and learn about the world. Some of them ended up dead because of Charles Sobhraj. Today he is a free man, never having stood trial for many of the murders he is linked to.

“The big questions underpinning this series are whether 50 years on, there is any hope of getting the truth of these historic crimes and to get some accountability for the victims and their families,” continues Nahal. “And how it is possible that a man believed to be one of the 20th century’s most devious and ruthless serial killers, is no longer in prison.”

When is 'The Real Serpent: Investigating A Serial Killer' on TV?

'The Real Serpent: Investigating A Serial Killer' begins on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday March 19) at 9pm. It is shown at the same time over three consecutive nights, concluding on Thursday (March 21). The documentary is three hours in total, split in to three hour long sections.